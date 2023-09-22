FESTIVALS: Golden Rose Film Festival 2023 Kicks Off in Bulgaria

VARNA: A total of 12 feature films, 25 short fiction films and three fiction TV series will screen in the three official competitions of the 41st Golden Rose National Film Festival (20 - 28 September 2023).

Seven of the feature films are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center with production grants; three films are coproduced with the Bulgarian National Television; five are privately financed, оne of which has a distribution grant from the Bulgarian National Film Center.

Five films from the official competition are international coproductions: two have majority and the other three have minority Bulgarian participation. Two other coproductions with minority Bulgarian participation will be screened out of the competition.

Fоur feature competition films are debuts for their Bulgarian-born directors.

The festival opened on 20 September 2023 with the most recent documentary by Tonislav Hristov The Last Seagull, which is a coproduction between Finland’s Making Movies, Bulgaria’s Soul Food and Norvegia’s UpNorth Film.

The Golden Rose National Film Festival, organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna municipality, is the most important public event, dedicated to all forms of Bulgarian feature film production. The festival was created in 1961 and is traditionally held in Varna.

FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria, Sweden)

Directed by Tonislav Hristov

Produced by Making Movies

Coproduced by Soul Food, Cinenic Film, Film i Väst

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Swedish Film Institute, Eurimages, in partnership with YLE 1 Television and the Bulgarian National Television

Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo Film

Coproduced by 42film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, Eurimages (https://www.coe.int/en/web/eurimages), Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, German Film Fund MDM

Phi 1.618 (Bulgaria, Canada)

Directed by Theodore Ushev

Produced by Peripeteia, Moviemento

Coproduced by WaZabi Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Vasil (Spain, Bulgaria)

Directed by Avelina Prat

Produced by Distinto Films

Coproduced by Activist 38

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, ICA Cine Instituto Creativo Audiovisual Americano, Cultural Institute of Valencia, GVA Invat·tur, ICEC, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, RTVE, TV3, Institut Ramon Llull, ICO, CREA SGR

Memoir of a Betrayal (Bulgaria)

Directed by Georgi Dyulgerov

Produced by the Bulgarian National Television

Coproduced by Borough Film, Doli Media Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television

Dyad (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Titova

Produced by Portokal

Coproduced by No Blink, Sonus, Right Soutions

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the National Culture Fund Bulgaria

Plague (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Vladimirov

Produced by Miramar film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Scent of Linden (USA, Bulgaria)

Directed by Sissy Denkova

Produced by Reflective Project Pictures

Coproduced by Gold Leaf Films

Supportedby The Film Collaborative, Memphis Film & TV Commission, TN Entertainment Commission, USA

Apostol: A Gentle Knight in Brutalia (Bulgaria)

Directed by Peter Rusev

Produced by Doli Media Studio, Gallant Spirit Productions

Game of Trust (Bulgaria)

Directed by Martin Makariev

Produced by Spirit Production House

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

The Pulse of the Dance (Bulgaria)

Directed by Georgi Kostov

Produced by Media Productions 2000

Supported by the Municipality of Burgas

Chalga (Bulgaria)

Directed by Marian Valev

Produced by Wolfsbane Films