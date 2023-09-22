22-09-2023

FESTIVALS: Golden Rose Film Festival 2023 Kicks Off in Bulgaria

    VARNA: A total of 12 feature films, 25 short fiction films and three fiction TV series will screen in the three official competitions of the 41st Golden Rose National Film Festival (20 - 28 September 2023).

    Seven of the feature films are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center with production grants; three films are coproduced with the Bulgarian National Television; five are privately financed, оne of which has a distribution grant from the Bulgarian National Film Center.

    Five films from the official competition are international coproductions: two have majority and the other three have minority Bulgarian participation. Two other coproductions with minority Bulgarian participation will be screened out of the competition.

    Fоur feature competition films are debuts for their Bulgarian-born directors.

    The festival opened on 20 September 2023 with the most recent documentary by Tonislav Hristov The Last Seagull, which is a coproduction between Finland’s Making Movies, Bulgaria’s Soul Food and Norvegia’s UpNorth Film.

    The Golden Rose National Film Festival, organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna municipality, is the most important public event, dedicated to all forms of Bulgarian feature film production. The festival was created in 1961 and is traditionally held in Varna.

    FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

    The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria, Sweden)
    Directed by Tonislav Hristov
    Produced by Making Movies
    Coproduced by Soul Food, Cinenic Film, Film i Väst
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Swedish Film Institute, Eurimages, in partnership with YLE 1 Television and the Bulgarian National Television

    Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev
    Produced by Argo Film
    Coproduced by 42film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, Eurimages (https://www.coe.int/en/web/eurimages), Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, German Film Fund MDM

    Phi 1.618 (Bulgaria, Canada)
    Directed by Theodore Ushev
    Produced by Peripeteia, Moviemento
    Coproduced by WaZabi Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Vasil (Spain, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Avelina Prat
    Produced by Distinto Films
    Coproduced by Activist 38
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, ICA Cine Instituto Creativo Audiovisual Americano, Cultural Institute of Valencia, GVA Invat·tur, ICEC, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, RTVE, TV3, Institut Ramon Llull, ICO, CREA SGR

    Memoir of a Betrayal (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Georgi Dyulgerov
    Produced by the Bulgarian National Television
    Coproduced by Borough Film, Doli Media Studio
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television

    Dyad (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yana Titova
    Produced by Portokal
    Coproduced by No Blink, Sonus, Right Soutions
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the National Culture Fund Bulgaria

    Plague (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ivan Vladimirov
    Produced by Miramar film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Scent of Linden (USA, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Sissy Denkova
    Produced by Reflective Project Pictures
    Coproduced by Gold Leaf Films
    Supportedby The Film Collaborative, Memphis Film & TV Commission, TN Entertainment Commission, USA

    Apostol: A Gentle Knight in Brutalia (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Peter Rusev
    Produced by Doli Media Studio, Gallant Spirit Productions

    Game of Trust (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Martin Makariev
    Produced by Spirit Production House
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    The Pulse of the Dance (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Georgi Kostov
    Produced by Media Productions 2000
    Supported by the Municipality of Burgas

    Chalga (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Marian Valev
    Produced by Wolfsbane Films

