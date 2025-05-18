Windless by Pavel Vesnakov Receives Best Film Award at Vasil Gendov Awards 2025

SOFIA: Pavel Vesnakov’s Windless received the Best Feature Film Award at the closing ceremony of the fourth edition of the National Film Festival “Vasil Gendov” - Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Awards . The award was presented by Andrey Zvyagintsev, who was in Sofia for a comprehensive retrospective of his body of work.

For the first time, a special award from the Sofia Municipality was presented for a film of social significance. The award went to School of Hope directed by Yana Alexieva, which also received the Best Documentary Debut.

Silent Observers by Eliza Petkova received the Best Documentary Film Award.

In all, six feature films, 44 documentaries, 28 short films and 19 animated films were submitted.

The awards ceremony was held at the National Theatre on 15 Маy 2025.

The National Film Festival “Vasil Gendov” - Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Awards is organised by the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers with the support of the Bulgarian National Film Center. The festival aims to continue the tradition of the annual awards of the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers, which began in 1975.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

FICTION FILMS:

Best Feature Film:

Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by dispàrte

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, Eurimages

Best Director:

Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov for Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

Produced by Abraxas Film

Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Television, the Greek Film Centre, the Greek National Television ERT, Creative Europe MEDIA, American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU

Best Screenplay:

Simeon Ventsislavov, Pavel Vesnakov for Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

Best Cinematography:

Orlin Ruevski for Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Ognyan Pavlov-Fyre in Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

Best Leading Actress:

Maria Bakalova in Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

Best Supporting Actor:

Lubomir Neykov, Robert Yanakiev, Georgi Zlatarev, Stephan Denolyobov, Julian Vergov in Klass 90 (Bulgaria)

Directed by Boiko Boyanov

Produced by Miramar Film

Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Supporting Actress:

Eleonora Ivanova in Тhe Platform (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Mutafchiev

Produced by Premier Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Editing:

Zornitsa Kotseva for The Answer to All Questions (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Dimitar Kotsev-Shosho

Produced by Kontraplan

Coproduced by Nexus TV

Supported by the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria, MIA Market – Rome, the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Original Music:

David Kokonchev for Wild Strawberries (Bulgaria)

Directed by Tatyana Pandurska

Produced by Pandy

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

Best Sound:

Ivan Andreev for Wild Strawberries (Bulgaria)

Best Production Design:

Ivelina Mineva for Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

Best Costume Design:

Marta Mironska for Wedlock (Bulgaria)

Directed by Magdalena Ralcheva

Produced by Nuance Film

Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television, Nu Boyana Film, Kinolight, Sonus, Right Solutions

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Short Film:

Chocolate (Bulgaria)

Directed by Orlin Milchev

Produced by Geopoly

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

DOCUMENTARIES:

Best Documentary:

Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Eliza Petkova

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by Wood Water Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and Eurimages

Special Jury Award:

Balkan Black Box (Bulgaria)

Directed by Tsvetan Dragnev

Produced by Gala Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Debut Film:

School for Hope (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Alexieva

Produced by Mono Collective

Best Director:

Eliza Petkova for Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)

Best Screenplay:

Boyan Papazov, Atanas Kiryakov for A Certain Point of View (Bulgaria)

Directed by Atanas Kiryakov

Produced by Аrs Digital

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Cinematography:

Krassimir Andonov for School for Hope (Bulgaria)

Best Editing:

Dimitar Stafidov for Milen (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vesselin Diman, Dimitar Stafidov

Produced by Afflatus Productions

Best Original Music:

Аdam Goodwin, Anil Eraslan, Jung-Jae Kim, Lukas Akintaya, Shingo Masuda for Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)

Best Sound:

Iskren Iskrenov for Soul Beyond Measure (Bulgaria)

Directed by Sofia Stoycheva

Produced by Agitprop (https://www.agitprop.bg/#/info/home)

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr, Sofia Municipality

ANIMATED FILMS:

Best Animated Film:

Disturbia (Bulgaria)

Directed by Mira Yankova

Produced by Frame Productions

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

Special Jury Award:

Furrow by Nayden Nikolov (Bulgaria)

Produced by Meristem Film

Best Screenplay:

Hristo Ganev for White Shoulder for a Black Man (Bulgaria)

Directed by Anri Kulev

Produced by Kancelaria film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

Best Director:

Mira Yankova for Disturbia (Bulgaria)

Best Animation:

Andrey Tsvetkov for A Man and a Bird (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey Tsvetkov

Produced by Аndro Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

Best Art Director:

Аssia Kovanova for The Weed Gardener (Bulgaria)

Produced by Koulev Film Production

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

Best Original Music:

Christian Georgiev for Furrow (Bulgaria)

Best Sound:

Iva Todorova, Georgi Tsvetskov for А Sense of Rhythm (Bulgaria)

Directed by Аnri Kulev

Produced by Ivanka Todorova

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

Best Debut Film:

Dear You (Bulgaria)

Directed by Tanya Bozhilova

FILM CRITICISM:

Award for Best Book or Theoretical Text:

Ivan Stefanov for his theoretical book Beyond the Obsolete Aesthetic

Award for Film Criticism:

Irina Ivanova

SPECIAL AWARD:

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Prof. Ivan Nichev