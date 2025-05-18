Windless by Pavel Vesnakov Receives Best Film Award at Vasil Gendov Awards 2025

For the first time, a special award from the Sofia Municipality was presented for a film of social significance. The award went to School of Hope directed by Yana Alexieva, which also received the Best Documentary Debut.
Silent Observers by Eliza Petkova received the Best Documentary Film Award.
In all, six feature films, 44 documentaries, 28 short films and 19 animated films were submitted.
The awards ceremony was held at the National Theatre on 15 Маy 2025.
The National Film Festival “Vasil Gendov” - Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Awards is organised by the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers with the support of the Bulgarian National Film Center. The festival aims to continue the tradition of the annual awards of the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers, which began in 1975.
FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
FICTION FILMS:
Best Feature Film:
Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by dispàrte
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, Eurimages
Best Director:
Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov for Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
Produced by Abraxas Film
Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Television, the Greek Film Centre, the Greek National Television ERT, Creative Europe MEDIA, American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU
Best Screenplay:
Simeon Ventsislavov, Pavel Vesnakov for Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
Best Cinematography:
Orlin Ruevski for Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Ognyan Pavlov-Fyre in Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
Best Leading Actress:
Maria Bakalova in Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
Best Supporting Actor:
Lubomir Neykov, Robert Yanakiev, Georgi Zlatarev, Stephan Denolyobov, Julian Vergov in Klass 90 (Bulgaria)
Directed by Boiko Boyanov
Produced by Miramar Film
Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Supporting Actress:
Eleonora Ivanova in Тhe Platform (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Mutafchiev
Produced by Premier Studio
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Editing:
Zornitsa Kotseva for The Answer to All Questions (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Dimitar Kotsev-Shosho
Produced by Kontraplan
Coproduced by Nexus TV
Supported by the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria, MIA Market – Rome, the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Original Music:
David Kokonchev for Wild Strawberries (Bulgaria)
Directed by Tatyana Pandurska
Produced by Pandy
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr
Best Sound:
Ivan Andreev for Wild Strawberries (Bulgaria)
Best Production Design:
Ivelina Mineva for Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
Best Costume Design:
Marta Mironska for Wedlock (Bulgaria)
Directed by Magdalena Ralcheva
Produced by Nuance Film
Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television, Nu Boyana Film, Kinolight, Sonus, Right Solutions
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Short Film:
Chocolate (Bulgaria)
Directed by Orlin Milchev
Produced by Geopoly
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
DOCUMENTARIES:
Best Documentary:
Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Eliza Petkova
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by Wood Water Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and Eurimages
Special Jury Award:
Balkan Black Box (Bulgaria)
Directed by Tsvetan Dragnev
Produced by Gala Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Debut Film:
School for Hope (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yana Alexieva
Produced by Mono Collective
Best Director:
Eliza Petkova for Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)
Best Screenplay:
Boyan Papazov, Atanas Kiryakov for A Certain Point of View (Bulgaria)
Directed by Atanas Kiryakov
Produced by Аrs Digital
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Cinematography:
Krassimir Andonov for School for Hope (Bulgaria)
Best Editing:
Dimitar Stafidov for Milen (Bulgaria)
Directed by Vesselin Diman, Dimitar Stafidov
Produced by Afflatus Productions
Best Original Music:
Аdam Goodwin, Anil Eraslan, Jung-Jae Kim, Lukas Akintaya, Shingo Masuda for Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)
Best Sound:
Iskren Iskrenov for Soul Beyond Measure (Bulgaria)
Directed by Sofia Stoycheva
Produced by Agitprop (https://www.agitprop.bg/#/info/home)
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr, Sofia Municipality
ANIMATED FILMS:
Best Animated Film:
Disturbia (Bulgaria)
Directed by Mira Yankova
Produced by Frame Productions
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr
Special Jury Award:
Furrow by Nayden Nikolov (Bulgaria)
Produced by Meristem Film
Best Screenplay:
Hristo Ganev for White Shoulder for a Black Man (Bulgaria)
Directed by Anri Kulev
Produced by Kancelaria film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr
Best Director:
Mira Yankova for Disturbia (Bulgaria)
Best Animation:
Andrey Tsvetkov for A Man and a Bird (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrey Tsvetkov
Produced by Аndro Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr
Best Art Director:
Аssia Kovanova for The Weed Gardener (Bulgaria)
Produced by Koulev Film Production
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr
Best Original Music:
Christian Georgiev for Furrow (Bulgaria)
Best Sound:
Iva Todorova, Georgi Tsvetskov for А Sense of Rhythm (Bulgaria)
Directed by Аnri Kulev
Produced by Ivanka Todorova
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr
Best Debut Film:
Dear You (Bulgaria)
Directed by Tanya Bozhilova
FILM CRITICISM:
Award for Best Book or Theoretical Text:
Ivan Stefanov for his theoretical book Beyond the Obsolete Aesthetic
Award for Film Criticism:
Irina Ivanova
SPECIAL AWARD:
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Prof. Ivan Nichev