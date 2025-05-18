18-05-2025

Windless by Pavel Vesnakov Receives Best Film Award at Vasil Gendov Awards 2025

    Vasil Gendov Awards 2025 Vasil Gendov Awards 2025 photo: Alexander Stanishev

    SOFIA: Pavel Vesnakov’s Windless received the Best Feature Film Award at the closing ceremony of the fourth edition of the National Film Festival “Vasil Gendov” - Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Awards. The award was presented by Andrey Zvyagintsev, who was in Sofia for a comprehensive retrospective of his body of work.

    For the first time, a special award from the Sofia Municipality was presented for a film of social significance. The award went to School of Hope directed by Yana Alexieva, which also received the Best Documentary Debut.

    Silent Observers by Eliza Petkova received the Best Documentary Film Award.

    In all, six feature films, 44 documentaries, 28 short films and 19 animated films were submitted.

    The awards ceremony was held at the National Theatre on 15 Маy 2025.

    The National Film Festival “Vasil Gendov” - Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Awards is organised by the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers with the support of the Bulgarian National Film Center. The festival aims to continue the tradition of the annual awards of the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers, which began in 1975.

    FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

    FICTION FILMS:

    Best Feature Film:
    Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by dispàrte
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, Eurimages

    Best Director:
    Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov for Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Produced by Abraxas Film
    Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Television, the Greek Film Centre, the Greek National Television ERT, Creative Europe MEDIA, American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU

    Best Screenplay:
    Simeon Ventsislavov, Pavel Vesnakov for Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

    Best Cinematography:
    Orlin Ruevski for Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

    Best Actor in a Leading Role:
    Ognyan Pavlov-Fyre in Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

    Best Leading Actress:
    Maria Bakalova in Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Lubomir Neykov, Robert Yanakiev, Georgi Zlatarev, Stephan Denolyobov, Julian Vergov in Klass 90 (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Boiko Boyanov
    Produced by Miramar Film
    Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Eleonora Ivanova in Тhe Platform (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Nikolay Mutafchiev
    Produced by Premier Studio
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Editing:
    Zornitsa Kotseva for The Answer to All Questions (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Dimitar Kotsev-Shosho
    Produced by Kontraplan
    Coproduced by Nexus TV
    Supported by the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria, MIA Market – Rome, the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Original Music:
    David Kokonchev for Wild Strawberries (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Tatyana Pandurska
    Produced by Pandy
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

    Best Sound:
    Ivan Andreev for Wild Strawberries (Bulgaria)

    Best Production Design:
    Ivelina Mineva for Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

    Best Costume Design:
    Marta Mironska for Wedlock (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Magdalena Ralcheva
    Produced by Nuance Film
    Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television, Nu Boyana Film, Kinolight, Sonus, Right Solutions
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Short Film:
    Chocolate (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Orlin Milchev
    Produced by Geopoly
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    DOCUMENTARIES:

    Best Documentary:
    Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Eliza Petkova
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by Wood Water Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and Eurimages

    Special Jury Award:
    Balkan Black Box (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Tsvetan Dragnev
    Produced by Gala Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Debut Film:
    School for Hope (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yana Alexieva
    Produced by Mono Collective

    Best Director:
    Eliza Petkova for Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)

    Best Screenplay:
    Boyan Papazov, Atanas Kiryakov for A Certain Point of View (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Atanas Kiryakov
    Produced by Аrs Digital
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Cinematography:
    Krassimir Andonov for School for Hope (Bulgaria)

    Best Editing:
    Dimitar Stafidov for Milen (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Vesselin Diman, Dimitar Stafidov
    Produced by Afflatus Productions

    Best Original Music:
    Аdam Goodwin, Anil Eraslan, Jung-Jae Kim, Lukas Akintaya, Shingo Masuda for Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)

    Best Sound:
    Iskren Iskrenov for Soul Beyond Measure (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Sofia Stoycheva
    Produced by Agitprop (https://www.agitprop.bg/#/info/home)
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr, Sofia Municipality

    ANIMATED FILMS:

    Best Animated Film:
    Disturbia (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mira Yankova
    Produced by Frame Productions
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

    Special Jury Award:
    Furrow by Nayden Nikolov (Bulgaria)
    Produced by Meristem Film

    Best Screenplay:
    Hristo Ganev for White Shoulder for a Black Man (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Anri Kulev
    Produced by Kancelaria film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

    Best Director:
    Mira Yankova for Disturbia (Bulgaria)

    Best Animation:
    Andrey Tsvetkov for A Man and a Bird (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Andrey Tsvetkov
    Produced by Аndro Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

    Best Art Director:
    Аssia Kovanova for The Weed Gardener (Bulgaria)
    Produced by Koulev Film Production
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

    Best Original Music:
    Christian Georgiev for Furrow (Bulgaria)

    Best Sound:
    Iva Todorova, Georgi Tsvetskov for А Sense of Rhythm (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Аnri Kulev
    Produced by Ivanka Todorova
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

    Best Debut Film:
    Dear You (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Tanya Bozhilova

    FILM CRITICISM:

    Award for Best Book or Theoretical Text:
    Ivan Stefanov for his theoretical book Beyond the Obsolete Aesthetic

    Award for Film Criticism:
    Irina Ivanova

    SPECIAL AWARD:

    Lifetime Achievement Award:
    Prof. Ivan Nichev

