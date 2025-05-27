Year of French Central European Film 2025: Saint-Ex Lands in Bulgaria

SOFIA: French/Belgian coproduction Saint-Ex directed by Pablo Agüero will be released in Bulgarian cinemas by Cinelibri on 30 May 2025.

It was already released in the Czech Republic by Bohemia Motion Pictures, in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by Garsu Pasaulio Irasai (GPI), in Poland by Kino Świat International, and it will be distributed at a later date in Slovakia by Bohemia Motion Pictures, and in Croatia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Slovenia by MegaCom Film.

Studiocanal also sold the film to Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Colombia, French-speaking Switzerland, Germany, Greece, Lebanon, Mexico, Morocco, Portugal, Québec, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates.

In 1930, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (Louis Garrel), a pilot for Aéropostale, flies too high over Argentina's Andes, crashing into the sea. To his best friend, Henri Guillaumet (Vincent Cassel), he's just Saint-Ex, getting into trouble again. After being demoted by Aéropostale, which is also planning to lay off half of its radio operators, including Henri’s wife, Noëlle (Diane Kruger), the two hatch a daring plan to save the business. But when Henri goes missing over Argentina's Cordillera, will Saint-Ex defy all odds to bring him back?