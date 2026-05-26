Sofia Pride Film Fest 2026 Ready to Kick Off in Sofia

SOFIA: The 15th edition of Sofia Pride Film Fest will premiere eight feature films and eleven short films, each offering a unique perspective on the lives, challenges, and experiences of queer people. The festival will take place in Sofia 2 - 12 June 2026, and all titles will compete for Audience Awards.

This year’s edition is dedicated to women, with a special Feminist Gala on 5 June.

Founded in 2011, the Sofia Pride Film Fest is Bulgaria’s only LGBTIQ+ film festival. It is organised by Deystvie with the support of the European Commission, the Bulgarian Fund for Women, The National Culture Fund of Bulgaria, the Embassy of Luxembourg in Bulgaria, Institut Français de Bulgarie, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom in Bulgaria and North Macedonia, Mono Collective, and Cinema House Sofia.

Feature Film Competition:

10s Across the Borders (Philippines, Singapore, Germany)

Directed by Chan Sze-Wei

The Dads (USA)

Directed by Luchina Fisher

The Little Sister / La petite dernière (France, Germany)

Directed by Hafsia Herzi

Love Letters / Des preuves d’amour (France)

Directed by Alice Douard

Maspalomas (Spain)

Directed by Aitor Arregi, Jose Mari Goenaga

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo / La misteriozamirada del flamenco (Chile, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium)

Directed by Diego Céspedes

On the Road / En el camino (Mexico)

Directed by David Pablos

We’ll Find Happiness / On sera heureux (Canada, Luxembourg)

Directed by Léa Pool