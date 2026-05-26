Sofia Pride Film Fest 2026 Ready to Kick Off in Sofia

This year’s edition is dedicated to women, with a special Feminist Gala on 5 June.
Founded in 2011, the Sofia Pride Film Fest is Bulgaria’s only LGBTIQ+ film festival. It is organised by Deystvie with the support of the European Commission, the Bulgarian Fund for Women, The National Culture Fund of Bulgaria, the Embassy of Luxembourg in Bulgaria, Institut Français de Bulgarie, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom in Bulgaria and North Macedonia, Mono Collective, and Cinema House Sofia.
Feature Film Competition:
10s Across the Borders (Philippines, Singapore, Germany)
Directed by Chan Sze-Wei
The Dads (USA)
Directed by Luchina Fisher
The Little Sister / La petite dernière (France, Germany)
Directed by Hafsia Herzi
Love Letters / Des preuves d’amour (France)
Directed by Alice Douard
Maspalomas (Spain)
Directed by Aitor Arregi, Jose Mari Goenaga
The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo / La misteriozamirada del flamenco (Chile, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium)
Directed by Diego Céspedes
On the Road / En el camino (Mexico)
Directed by David Pablos
We’ll Find Happiness / On sera heureux (Canada, Luxembourg)
Directed by Léa Pool