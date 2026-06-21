PRODUCTION: Ana Kitanova in Postproduction with Bulgarian/Italian Cold

SOFIA: Bulgarian/Italian Cold directed by Ana Kitanova and produced by Stefan Kitanov is due to complete postproduction in August 2026. It is not only the first feature film directed by Ana Kitanova and written by Iliana Kitanova, but also the first feature film lensed by cinematographer Angel Balakchiyiski.

Set in the late 20th century, this tragicomedy follows the intertwining lives of the residents of a small border village in the Tran region. The narrative unfolds in four episodes set across different periods: three winter stories about a group of villagers who gather at their local pub, followed by a final spring chapter. Spanning from 1968 to 2006, the film traces the village’s gradual depopulation, culminating in its complete abandonment.

Producer Stefan Kitanov emphasises the project’s cultural resonance: “The stories of the residents were recorded by Daskal Yordan, a local teacher who found himself rejected by society. The collection includes stories of dancing among wolves, love and loneliness, the Bulgarian folk boogeymen or karakondjuli, as well as humanity. Will they survive when the snow melts and the village falls silent? As writer Iliana Kitanova says: >,” Kitanov told FNE.

The screenplay, written by Iliana Kitanova and co-written by Ana Kitanova, is adapting stories from an as-yet-unpublished book by Bulgarian writer Bone Rusinov.

Ivan Barnev, Alexander Triffonov and Ivana Papazova lead the cast. Barnev is well known to European audiences for his roles in I Served the King of England by Jiří Menzel, The Father by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov (produced by Abraxas Film, coproduced by Graal Films), and Vasil by Avelina Prat (produced by Distinto Films, Diferente Films AIE, and Activist 38). A non-professional actor, Triffonov has appeared in Godless by Ralitza Petrova (produced by KLAS Film, coproduced by Alcatraz Films and Snowglobe), and The Trap by Nadejda Koseva (produced by Borough Film and Coin Film). Papazova, meanwhile, has been a member of the Plovdiv Drama Theatre for more than 25 years.

“In the characters, there is a universal human hesitation between right and wrong, constructive and degradative, truth and falsehood. The main conflict is not centered on man and nature, but it is rather internal. The film is shot in the spirit of classic cinema. The coldness of the exteriors contrasts with the warm tones of the interiors, where the villagers come together”, Ana Kitanova told FNE.

The film is produced by Stefan Kitanov through Bulgaria’s RFF International in coproduction with Andrea Magnani and Chiara Barbo through Italy’s Pilgrim Film, with support from Creative Europe MEDIA, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, and the Friuli Venezia Giulia Regional Fund, and in partnership with Dolly Media Studio and Magic Shop.

The film was shot in Sofia and in the Smolyan, Rudozem and Tran regions over 23 shooting days, with principal photography taking place between January and February 2026, followed by an additional day of shooting in May 2026.

The producers are currently seeking a sales agent, as well as an appropriate festival to open the film internationally.

Production Information:

Producer:

RFF International (Bulgaria)

Stefan Kitanov: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Pilgrim Film (Italy)

Credits:

Director: Ana Kitanova

Writer: Iliana Kitanova

DoP: Angel Balakchiyisk

Editor: Bohos Topakbashian

Set designer: Ivelina Mineva

Costume designer: Marieta Spasova

Sound: Francesco Morosini

Composer: Stefan Valdobrev

Cast: Ivan Barnev, Alexander Triffonov, Ivana Papazova, Krassimir Dokov, Ivan Savov, Alek Alexiev, Yana Titova, Dobrin Dossev, Vladimir Mihajlov, Jordan Russin, Kiriakos Argiropoulos, Theodor Papazov