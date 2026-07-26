Cinema Jazireh Triumphs at 2026 Burgas International Film Festival

BURGAS: Gözde Kural's Cinema Jazireh won the Best Feature Film Award at the 11th edition of the Burgas International Film Festival . Hugo Salvaterra's My Semba received a Special Mention, while the Bulgarian film Women Out of Order took home the Audience Award.

The 11th edition of the Burgas International Film Festival took place from 20 to 25 July 2026, presenting a rich programme of international and Bulgarian feature films, short films, documentaries, as well as special screenings and accompanying events.

This year's Feature Film Competition featured 14 titles, while the Short Film Competition presented 14 films across the International and Bulgarian competition sections.

The 2026 Burgas International Film Festival was made possible with the financial support of the Municipality of Burgas and the Bulgarian National Film Center, in partnership with the Liszt Hungarian Cultural Institute, the Embassy of Austria, and other public and private partners.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Feature Film Award:

Cinema Jazireh (Turkey, Iran, Bulgaria, Romania)

Directed by Gözde Kural

Produced by Toz Film Production, Seven Springs Pictures, Kos Kos Film

Coproduced by Front Film, Soberworks, Orion, Avva Mixx

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA

Special Mention:

My Semba (Angola)

Directed by Hugo Salvaterra

Youth Jury Award:

Blue Heron (Canada, Hungary)

Directed by Sophy Romvari

Produced by Nine Behind Productions

Coproduced by Boddah (boddah.hu)

Supported by Telefilm Canada, the National Film Institute - Hungary

Audience Award:

Women Out of Order (Bulgaria)

Directed by Alexander Kossev

Produced by Auris Film, BOF Pictures

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Municipality of Burgas

Best International Short Film Award:

Klas (the Netherlands)

Directed by Rumi Kaul

Special Mention:

A Sky So Low (Belgium, France)

Directed by Joachim Michaux

Best Bulgarian Short Film Award:

Abduction (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Lineva