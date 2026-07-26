26-07-2026

Cinema Jazireh Triumphs at 2026 Burgas International Film Festival

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    Award Ceremony Award Ceremony credit; Burgas International Film Festival

    BURGAS: Gözde Kural's Cinema Jazireh won the Best Feature Film Award at the 11th edition of the Burgas International Film Festival. Hugo Salvaterra's My Semba received a Special Mention, while the Bulgarian film Women Out of Order took home the Audience Award.

    The 11th edition of the Burgas International Film Festival took place from 20 to 25 July 2026, presenting a rich programme of international and Bulgarian feature films, short films, documentaries, as well as special screenings and accompanying events.

    This year's Feature Film Competition featured 14 titles, while the Short Film Competition presented 14 films across the International and Bulgarian competition sections.

    The 2026 Burgas International Film Festival was made possible with the financial support of the Municipality of Burgas and the Bulgarian National Film Center, in partnership with the Liszt Hungarian Cultural Institute, the Embassy of Austria, and other public and private partners.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Best Feature Film Award:
    Cinema Jazireh (Turkey, Iran, Bulgaria, Romania)
    Directed by Gözde Kural
    Produced by Toz Film Production, Seven Springs Pictures, Kos Kos Film
    Coproduced by Front Film, Soberworks, Orion, Avva Mixx
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Special Mention:
    My Semba (Angola)
    Directed by Hugo Salvaterra

    Youth Jury Award:
    Blue Heron (Canada, Hungary)
    Directed by Sophy Romvari
    Produced by Nine Behind Productions
    Coproduced by Boddah (boddah.hu)
    Supported by Telefilm Canada, the National Film Institute - Hungary

    Audience Award:
    Women Out of Order (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Alexander Kossev
    Produced by Auris Film, BOF Pictures
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Municipality of Burgas

    Best International Short Film Award:
    Klas (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Rumi Kaul

    Special Mention:
    A Sky So Low (Belgium, France)
    Directed by Joachim Michaux

    Best Bulgarian Short Film Award:
    Abduction (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yana Lineva

    Published in Bulgaria

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