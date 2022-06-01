New Film Festival Exploring Sexuality Launches In Croatia

“After 5 years of running the Student Film Festival we decided it was time to shake things up a bit and bring something unique to the festival scene here in Zagreb. Sexuality is the area where that plurality is best reflected. Film is an ideal medium for exploring that intimate and particular, yet universal human experience", stated the Festival Director Matej Beluhan.
The Festival also features Cherry Picking. Each year the Cherry Picking programme will bring audiences a selection of films from a particular nation all dealing with the subject of sexuality. In this inaugural edition of the Festival, our focus is Japan. We will be screening classic films by Kenji Mizoguchi, as well as a documentary focusing on Kinbaku – a practice that served as a blueprint for BDSM in Western culture.
The International Programme of the first CPFF features 19 short films from 16 countries that explore sexuality and gender identity. The Student Programme is not thematically defined, and includes 19 films from the region. In addition to the jury awards in both sections, an Audience Prize will be awarded to one film from each of the competition programmes.
The first edition of the festival is happening with the support of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Michelangelo Labs.
International Competition
Tease (USA)
Directed by Neely Goniodsky
And Then! He Kissed Me (Russia)
Directed by Aaron D Cohen
Virgin My Ass (Israel)
Directed by Adar Sigler
Stories Keep Me Awake At Night (Beligum)
Directed by Jérémy van der Haegen
Some Kind of Humanity (France)
Directed by Rock Brenner
Pineapple (Australia)
Directed by Emma O'Connor
In nature (Switzerland)
Directed by Marcel Barelli
Web 3.0. (Sweden)
Directed by Ronja Berg, Birk Dahl
Anyway (Sweden)
Directed by Jo Widerberg (Sweden)
On-sight (France)
Directed by Pierre Devidts
For Me (Alone) (Germany)
Directed by Henrik Seidel
Four Pills at Night (Kosovo)
Directed by Leart Rama
Covid Love (Netherlands)
Directed by René Nuijens
Payboy (Netherlands)
Directed by Mees Peijnenburg
Skin to skin (Ireland)
Directed by Nathan Fagan, Luke Daly
Truthless (China)
Directed by Badou Zhao
Cranberry Juice (Austria)
Directed by Ani Novakovic
I'll Be Your Kettle (Denmark)
Directed by Tobias Rud
Contraception is not for Pussies (Netherlands)
Directed by Lynn Deen
Virtual Love (USA)
Directed by Aria Li
A World Free of Crisis (France)
Directed by Ted Hardy-Carnac
Dustin (France)
Directed by Naïla Guiguet