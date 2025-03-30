The Celebration Wins Croatian Society of Film Critics Award

Eight films were awarded Oktavijan prizes, including four in the long-form categories.
The Golden Oktavijan for Lifetime Achievement was awarded to director Rajko Grlić.
WINNERS:
Best Long Documentary:
Our Children / Naša djeca (Croatia)
Directed by Silvester Kolbas
Produced by Factum
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Best Feature Film:
The Celebration / Proslava (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)
Directed by Bruno Anković
Produced by Eclectica
Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Vertigo, Spiritus Movens
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre
Best Minority Coproduction (ex aequo):
KIX (Hungary, Norway, Croatia)
Directed by Dávid Mikulán, Bálint Révész
Produced by Bulb Cinema, ELF Pictures
Coproduced by Eclectica, ARTE, HBO MAX
Supported bythe National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu astepta prea mult de la sfârsitul lumii (Romania, Switzerland, UK, Croatia)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by 4Proof Film, microFILM
Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, Les Films d’Ici and Kinorama, in association with Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland) and Sovereign Films (UK)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages, Arte Cofinova/19 and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, as well as Cineplexx România, Essence Mediacom and the Romanian Public Television
Best Animated Film:
Žarko, You’ll Spoil the Child! / Žarko, pokvarit ćeš dite! (Croatia, France)
Directed by Veljko Popović, Milivoj Popović
Produced by Prime Render Studios
Coproduced by Bagan Films, 3D2D Animatori
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, French CNC
Best Short & Medium-Length Documentary Film:
Pain / Bol (Croatia)
Directed by Ivan Faktor
Produced by Sve gore i gore
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Best Experimental Film:
I’d Rather Be a Stone / Raadije bih bila kamen (Croatia)
Directed by Ana Hušman
Produced by Studio Pangolin
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Best Commissioned Film:
Is Planting Trees Cooling Our Planet? / Hladi li sadnja drveća naš planet? (Croatia)
Directed by Ivana and Thomas Volda
Produced by TEDEd, Speed & Scale
Golden Oktavijan for Lifetime Achievement:
Director Rajko Grlić