30-03-2025

The Celebration Wins Croatian Society of Film Critics Award

By
    The Celebration by Bruno Anković The Celebration by Bruno Anković credit: Eclectica

    ZAGREB: The Croatian Society of Film Critics awarded the Oktavijan Prizes for 2024 on 24 March 2025 at Zagreb’s Kinoteka cinema. The Croatian/Slovenian/Serbian coproduction The Celebration directed by Bruno Anković received the award for the best feature film.

    Eight films were awarded Oktavijan prizes, including four in the long-form categories.

    The Golden Oktavijan for Lifetime Achievement was awarded to director Rajko Grlić.

    WINNERS:

    Tina Tišljar, producer of The Celebration, credit DHFKBest Long Documentary:
    Our Children / Naša djeca (Croatia)
    Directed by Silvester Kolbas
    Produced by Factum
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Best Feature Film:
    The Celebration / Proslava (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)
    Directed by Bruno Anković
    Produced by Eclectica
    Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Vertigo, Spiritus Movens
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

    Best Minority Coproduction (ex aequo):

    KIX (Hungary, Norway, Croatia)
    Directed by Dávid Mikulán, Bálint Révész
    Produced by Bulb Cinema, ELF Pictures
    Coproduced by Eclectica, ARTE, HBO MAX
    Supported bythe National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu astepta prea mult de la sfârsitul lumii (Romania, Switzerland, UK, Croatia)
    Directed by Radu Jude
    Produced by 4Proof Film, microFILM
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, Les Films d’Ici and Kinorama, in association with Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland) and Sovereign Films (UK)
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages, Arte Cofinova/19 and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, as well as Cineplexx România, Essence Mediacom and the Romanian Public Television

    Best Animated Film:
    Žarko, You’ll Spoil the Child! / Žarko, pokvarit ćeš dite! (Croatia, France)
    Directed by Veljko Popović, Milivoj Popović
    Produced by Prime Render Studios
    Nebojša Slijepčević, director od the Man who couldn't remain silent, credit: DHFKCoproduced by Bagan Films, 3D2D Animatori
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, French CNC

    Best Short & Medium-Length Documentary Film:
    Pain / Bol (Croatia)
    Directed by Ivan Faktor
    Produced by Sve gore i gore
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Best Experimental Film:
    I’d Rather Be a Stone / Raadije bih bila kamen (Croatia)
    Directed by Ana Hušman
    Produced by Studio Pangolin
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Best Commissioned Film:
    Is Planting Trees Cooling Our Planet? / Hladi li sadnja drveća naš planet? (Croatia)
    Directed by Ivana and Thomas Volda
    Produced by TEDEd, Speed & Scale

    Golden Oktavijan for Lifetime Achievement:
    Director Rajko Grlić

    Published in Croatia

    Latest from Milena Zajović

    More in this category:« ZagrebDox 2025 Announces Competition and Industry Programme