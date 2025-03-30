The Celebration Wins Croatian Society of Film Critics Award

The Celebration by Bruno Anković

ZAGREB: The Croatian Society of Film Critics awarded the Oktavijan Prizes for 2024 on 24 March 2025 at Zagreb’s Kinoteka cinema. The Croatian/Slovenian/Serbian coproduction The Celebration directed by Bruno Anković received the award for the best feature film.

Eight films were awarded Oktavijan prizes, including four in the long-form categories.

The Golden Oktavijan for Lifetime Achievement was awarded to director Rajko Grlić.

WINNERS:

Best Long Documentary:

Our Children / Naša djeca (Croatia)

Directed by Silvester Kolbas

Produced by Factum

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Best Feature Film:

The Celebration / Proslava (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)

Directed by Bruno Anković

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Vertigo, Spiritus Movens

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

Best Minority Coproduction (ex aequo):

KIX (Hungary, Norway, Croatia)

Directed by Dávid Mikulán, Bálint Révész

Produced by Bulb Cinema, ELF Pictures

Coproduced by Eclectica, ARTE, HBO MAX

Supported bythe National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu astepta prea mult de la sfârsitul lumii (Romania, Switzerland, UK, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by 4Proof Film, microFILM

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, Les Films d’Ici and Kinorama, in association with Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland) and Sovereign Films (UK)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages, Arte Cofinova/19 and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, as well as Cineplexx România, Essence Mediacom and the Romanian Public Television

Best Animated Film:

Žarko, You’ll Spoil the Child! / Žarko, pokvarit ćeš dite! (Croatia, France)

Directed by Veljko Popović, Milivoj Popović

Produced by Prime Render Studios

Coproduced by Bagan Films, 3D2D Animatori

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, French CNC

Best Short & Medium-Length Documentary Film:

Pain / Bol (Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Faktor

Produced by Sve gore i gore

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Best Experimental Film:

I’d Rather Be a Stone / Raadije bih bila kamen (Croatia)

Directed by Ana Hušman

Produced by Studio Pangolin

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Best Commissioned Film:

Is Planting Trees Cooling Our Planet? / Hladi li sadnja drveća naš planet? (Croatia)

Directed by Ivana and Thomas Volda

Produced by TEDEd, Speed & Scale

Golden Oktavijan for Lifetime Achievement:

Director Rajko Grlić