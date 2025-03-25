ZagrebDox 2025 Announces Competition and Industry Programme

ZAGREB: The 21st ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival will take place from 30 March to 6 April 2025 at Kaptol Boutique Cinemas in Zagreb, featuring 107 documentaries across 16 programmes. The Big Stamp award contenders include 20 international and 18 regional films.

Before the festival programme, ZagrebDox Pro will be held from 1 to 5 April. This year introduces a "slow pitch" concept for a relaxed, non-competitive project presentation, and "The Fog of Truth – AI and Dox" segment on AI in documentaries.

Eight documentary projects in various stages of development have been selected to participate in ZagrebDox Pro 2025. The best project, as determined by the jury, will receive a one-year online mentorship to support its development.​ Two projects will be selected to participate in a residency module in collaboration with the Rab Film Festival in August 2025, providing further development opportunities.

LONG-FORM FILMS IN INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

My Dear Theo (Ukraine, Poland, Denmark)

Directed by Alisa Kovalenko

Produced by Moon Man

Coproduced by Haka films, Ji.hlava / JB Films

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Meadow Fund

A Year in a Life of a Country (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wolski

Produced by Kijora

Coproduced by Telewizja Polska (TVP)

Supported by the Institute of National Remembrance, the Mazovia Institute of Culture, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)

Directed by David Borenstein, Pasha Talankin

Produced by made in copenhagen

Coproduced by PINK in association with BBC Storyville, DR, ZDF/ARTE

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, FilmFyn, Fritt Ord, the Czech Film Fund, Hermod Lannungs Fond, NRK, SVT, RTS RadioTélévision Suisse, VPRO

The Shards (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Masha Chernaya

Produced by Independent Film Project

Coproduced by Eversince

Supported by the German Federal Film Fund, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (MDM), Creative Europe MEDIA

Chronicles of the Absurd (Cuba)

Directed by Miguel Coyula

Motherboard (UK)

Directed by Victoria Mapplebeck

Home Game (the Netherlands)

Directed by Lidija Zelović

Afterwar (Denmark, Kosovo, Sweden, Finland)

Directed by Birgitte Stærmose

Mistress Dispeller (China, USA)

Directed by Elizabeth Lo

Shahid (Germany)

Directed by Narges Kalhor

Sudan, Remember Us (France, Tunisia, Qatar)

Directed by Hind Meddeb

Forest (Poland, Czech Republic)

Directed by Lidia Duda

Produced by Lumisenta Film Foundation

Coproduced by Lonely Production, Canal+ Polska, EC1 Lodz - City of Culture, Studio Filmowe Rabarbar

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund

Songs of Slow Burning Earth (Ukraine, Sweden, Denmark, France)

Directed by Olha Zhurba

Yalla Parkour (Sweden, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Palestine)

Directed by Areeb Zuaiter

Click HERE to see the list of projects selected for ZagrebDox PRO.