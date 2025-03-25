ZagrebDox 2025 Announces Competition and Industry Programme

Before the festival programme, ZagrebDox Pro will be held from 1 to 5 April. This year introduces a "slow pitch" concept for a relaxed, non-competitive project presentation, and "The Fog of Truth – AI and Dox" segment on AI in documentaries.
Eight documentary projects in various stages of development have been selected to participate in ZagrebDox Pro 2025. The best project, as determined by the jury, will receive a one-year online mentorship to support its development. Two projects will be selected to participate in a residency module in collaboration with the Rab Film Festival in August 2025, providing further development opportunities.
LONG-FORM FILMS IN INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:
My Dear Theo (Ukraine, Poland, Denmark)
Directed by Alisa Kovalenko
Produced by Moon Man
Coproduced by Haka films, Ji.hlava / JB Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Meadow Fund
A Year in a Life of a Country (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wolski
Produced by Kijora
Coproduced by Telewizja Polska (TVP)
Supported by the Institute of National Remembrance, the Mazovia Institute of Culture, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)
Directed by David Borenstein, Pasha Talankin
Produced by made in copenhagen
Coproduced by PINK in association with BBC Storyville, DR, ZDF/ARTE
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, FilmFyn, Fritt Ord, the Czech Film Fund, Hermod Lannungs Fond, NRK, SVT, RTS RadioTélévision Suisse, VPRO
The Shards (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Masha Chernaya
Produced by Independent Film Project
Coproduced by Eversince
Supported by the German Federal Film Fund, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (MDM), Creative Europe MEDIA
Chronicles of the Absurd (Cuba)
Directed by Miguel Coyula
Motherboard (UK)
Directed by Victoria Mapplebeck
Home Game (the Netherlands)
Directed by Lidija Zelović
Afterwar (Denmark, Kosovo, Sweden, Finland)
Directed by Birgitte Stærmose
Mistress Dispeller (China, USA)
Directed by Elizabeth Lo
Shahid (Germany)
Directed by Narges Kalhor
Sudan, Remember Us (France, Tunisia, Qatar)
Directed by Hind Meddeb
Forest (Poland, Czech Republic)
Directed by Lidia Duda
Produced by Lumisenta Film Foundation
Coproduced by Lonely Production, Canal+ Polska, EC1 Lodz - City of Culture, Studio Filmowe Rabarbar
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund
Songs of Slow Burning Earth (Ukraine, Sweden, Denmark, France)
Directed by Olha Zhurba
Yalla Parkour (Sweden, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Palestine)
Directed by Areeb Zuaiter
Click HERE to see the list of projects selected for ZagrebDox PRO.