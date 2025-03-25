25-03-2025

ZagrebDox 2025 Announces Competition and Industry Programme

    Hrvoje Pukšec, Nenad Puhovski, Samir Ceric Kovacevic Hrvoje Pukšec, Nenad Puhovski, Samir Ceric Kovacevic credit: ZagrebDox

    ZAGREB: The 21st ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival will take place from 30 March to 6 April 2025 at Kaptol Boutique Cinemas in Zagreb, featuring 107 documentaries across 16 programmes. The Big Stamp award contenders include 20 international and 18 regional films.

    Before the festival programme, ZagrebDox Pro will be held from 1 to 5 April. This year introduces a "slow pitch" concept for a relaxed, non-competitive project presentation, and "The Fog of Truth – AI and Dox" segment on AI in documentaries.

    Eight documentary projects in various stages of development have been selected to participate in ZagrebDox Pro 2025. The best project, as determined by the jury, will receive a one-year online mentorship to support its development.​ Two projects will be selected to participate in a residency module in collaboration with the Rab Film Festival in August 2025, providing further development opportunities.

    LONG-FORM FILMS IN INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

    My Dear Theo (Ukraine, Poland, Denmark)
    Directed by Alisa Kovalenko
    Produced by Moon Man
    Coproduced by Haka films, Ji.hlava / JB Films
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Meadow Fund

    A Year in a Life of a Country (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Wolski
    Produced by Kijora
    Coproduced by Telewizja Polska (TVP)
    Supported by the Institute of National Remembrance, the Mazovia Institute of Culture, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

    Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)
    Directed by David Borenstein, Pasha Talankin
    Produced by made in copenhagen
    Coproduced by PINK in association with BBC Storyville, DR, ZDF/ARTE
    Supported by the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, FilmFyn, Fritt Ord, the Czech Film Fund, Hermod Lannungs Fond, NRK, SVT, RTS RadioTélévision Suisse, VPRO

    The Shards (Georgia, Germany)
    Directed by Masha Chernaya
    Produced by Independent Film Project
    Coproduced by Eversince
    Supported by the German Federal Film Fund, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (MDM), Creative Europe MEDIA

    Chronicles of the Absurd (Cuba)
    Directed by Miguel Coyula

    Motherboard (UK)
    Directed by Victoria Mapplebeck

    Home Game (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Lidija Zelović

    Afterwar (Denmark, Kosovo, Sweden, Finland)
    Directed by Birgitte Stærmose

    Mistress Dispeller (China, USA)
    Directed by Elizabeth Lo

    Shahid (Germany)
    Directed by Narges Kalhor

    Sudan, Remember Us (France, Tunisia, Qatar)
    Directed by Hind Meddeb

    Forest (Poland, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Lidia Duda
    Produced by Lumisenta Film Foundation
    Coproduced by Lonely Production, Canal+ Polska, EC1 Lodz - City of Culture, Studio Filmowe Rabarbar
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund

    Songs of Slow Burning Earth (Ukraine, Sweden, Denmark, France)
    Directed by Olha Zhurba

    Yalla Parkour (Sweden, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Palestine)
    Directed by Areeb Zuaiter

