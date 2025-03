ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre has distributed 496,500 EUR for 11 minority coproductions among 58 applications.

The biggest amount of grant (75,000 EUR) went to a new project by the Romanian director Radu Jude, Call a Large Hound Near / Mai cheamă și un câine, which is coproduced in Croatia by Propeler Film.

Among the selected projects, six are feature films (including two debuts) and two are long documentaries. A total of 406,000 EUR was allocated to feature films and documentaries.

The grants were announced on 17 March 2025.

Click HERE for the grants chart.