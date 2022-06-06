Rise & Shine Animation Pitching Lab Starts at Animafest

ZAGREB: The Rise & Shine animation pitching lab is taking place within the World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb from 6 to 8 June 2022, and also within the Animateka International Animated Film Festival in December 2022 in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The lab is organised by CEE Animation and aimed at young filmmakers.

“In this first pilot edition, we wanted to support first and second-time filmmakers and students coming from the Balkan region. However, we decided to open the call to all European countries and welcome experienced producers who are eagerly searching for young talents and accompanying them during their first works,” explains Marta Jallageas, managing director of CEEA Forum.

In Zagreb, ten selected short animated projects will receive an intense programme of lectures and individual consultations with experienced film professionals.

