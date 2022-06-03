03-06-2022

FESTIVALS: Pula Film Festival 2022 Announces Croatian Feature Film Competition

    Pavo Marinković and Tanja Milčić presenting the programme

    ZAGREB: Ten new Croatian films will compete for Golden Arena awards at the 69th Pula Film Festival (16 -24 July 2022). Pula FF is the central national festival, showcasing the best of the year’s production and serving as the main summer gathering spot for Croatian film professionals.

    “Croatian filmmakers will have the opportunity to present their latest films, as well as those in the making, to numerous important international sales agents, journalists, festival representatives, producers and other film professionals. The atmosphere in our team is extremely dynamic and exciting, especially because the festival, after two years, is held in conditions not imposed by epidemiological measures”, the festival director Tanja Miličić said while presenting the Croatian competition programme in Zagreb.

    The artistic director Pavo Marinković emphasised that the year will be marked by debut films of respectable artists for whom feature film directing is not their primary profession, such as the famous actor Nina Violić and film critic Arsen Oremović.

    The war drama The Sixth Bus, directed by Eduard Galić and produced by MissArt, will open the festival.

    CROATIAN FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

    The Sixth Bus / Šesti autobus (Croatia)
    Directed by Eduard Galić
    Produced by MissArt
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Kick and Scream / Baci se na pod (Croatia)
    Directed by Nina Violić
    Produced by Spiritus Movens
    Coproduced by Terminal 3, MP filmska produkcija, Propeler film, Zagreb film, Antitalent
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Head of a Big Fish / Glava velike ribe (Croatia)
    Directed by Arsen Oremović
    Produced by Izazov 365 d.o.o.
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Illyricvm (Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Simon Bogojević Narath
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by Forum Ljubljana, La Sarraz Pictures, Buka Production, SCCA/Pro.ba
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Divljaci (Croatia)
    Directed by Dario Lonjak
    Produced by Alka Film
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Do Pigs Go to Heaven? / Nosila je rubac črleni (Croatia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Goran Dukić
    Produced by Švenk
    Coproduced by Antitalent, Vertigo Visual
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency

    High on Life / Punim plućima (Croatia)
    Directed by Radislav Jovanov
    Produced by FADE IN
    Coproduced by Propeler film
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
    Produced by Eclectica
    Coproduced by Sense Production (Serbia)
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

    4:2 (Croatia)
    Directed by Anđelo Jurkas
    Produced by DOP Produkcija
    Coproduced by Broadcast
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)
    Directed by Sonja Tarokić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by KinoElektron (France)
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

