FESTIVALS: Pula Film Festival 2022 Announces Croatian Feature Film Competition

ZAGREB: Ten new Croatian films will compete for Golden Arena awards at the 69th Pula Film Festival (16 -24 July 2022). Pula FF is the central national festival, showcasing the best of the year’s production and serving as the main summer gathering spot for Croatian film professionals.

“Croatian filmmakers will have the opportunity to present their latest films, as well as those in the making, to numerous important international sales agents, journalists, festival representatives, producers and other film professionals. The atmosphere in our team is extremely dynamic and exciting, especially because the festival, after two years, is held in conditions not imposed by epidemiological measures”, the festival director Tanja Miličić said while presenting the Croatian competition programme in Zagreb.

The artistic director Pavo Marinković emphasised that the year will be marked by debut films of respectable artists for whom feature film directing is not their primary profession, such as the famous actor Nina Violić and film critic Arsen Oremović.

The war drama The Sixth Bus, directed by Eduard Galić and produced by MissArt, will open the festival.

CROATIAN FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

The Sixth Bus / Šesti autobus (Croatia)

Directed by Eduard Galić

Produced by MissArt

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Kick and Scream / Baci se na pod (Croatia)

Directed by Nina Violić

Produced by Spiritus Movens

Coproduced by Terminal 3, MP filmska produkcija, Propeler film, Zagreb film, Antitalent

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Head of a Big Fish / Glava velike ribe (Croatia)

Directed by Arsen Oremović

Produced by Izazov 365 d.o.o.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Illyricvm (Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Simon Bogojević Narath

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Forum Ljubljana, La Sarraz Pictures, Buka Production, SCCA/Pro.ba

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Divljaci (Croatia)

Directed by Dario Lonjak

Produced by Alka Film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Do Pigs Go to Heaven? / Nosila je rubac črleni (Croatia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Goran Dukić

Produced by Švenk

Coproduced by Antitalent, Vertigo Visual

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency

High on Life / Punim plućima (Croatia)

Directed by Radislav Jovanov

Produced by FADE IN

Coproduced by Propeler film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Sense Production (Serbia)

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

4:2 (Croatia)

Directed by Anđelo Jurkas

Produced by DOP Produkcija

Coproduced by Broadcast

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by KinoElektron (France)

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre