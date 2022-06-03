FESTIVALS: Pula Film Festival 2022 Announces Croatian Feature Film Competition

“Croatian filmmakers will have the opportunity to present their latest films, as well as those in the making, to numerous important international sales agents, journalists, festival representatives, producers and other film professionals. The atmosphere in our team is extremely dynamic and exciting, especially because the festival, after two years, is held in conditions not imposed by epidemiological measures”, the festival director Tanja Miličić said while presenting the Croatian competition programme in Zagreb.
The artistic director Pavo Marinković emphasised that the year will be marked by debut films of respectable artists for whom feature film directing is not their primary profession, such as the famous actor Nina Violić and film critic Arsen Oremović.
The war drama The Sixth Bus, directed by Eduard Galić and produced by MissArt, will open the festival.
CROATIAN FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:
The Sixth Bus / Šesti autobus (Croatia)
Directed by Eduard Galić
Produced by MissArt
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Kick and Scream / Baci se na pod (Croatia)
Directed by Nina Violić
Produced by Spiritus Movens
Coproduced by Terminal 3, MP filmska produkcija, Propeler film, Zagreb film, Antitalent
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Head of a Big Fish / Glava velike ribe (Croatia)
Directed by Arsen Oremović
Produced by Izazov 365 d.o.o.
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Illyricvm (Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Simon Bogojević Narath
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Forum Ljubljana, La Sarraz Pictures, Buka Production, SCCA/Pro.ba
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Divljaci (Croatia)
Directed by Dario Lonjak
Produced by Alka Film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Do Pigs Go to Heaven? / Nosila je rubac črleni (Croatia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Goran Dukić
Produced by Švenk
Coproduced by Antitalent, Vertigo Visual
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency
High on Life / Punim plućima (Croatia)
Directed by Radislav Jovanov
Produced by FADE IN
Coproduced by Propeler film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
Produced by Eclectica
Coproduced by Sense Production (Serbia)
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia
4:2 (Croatia)
Directed by Anđelo Jurkas
Produced by DOP Produkcija
Coproduced by Broadcast
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)
Directed by Sonja Tarokić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by KinoElektron (France)
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre