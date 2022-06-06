FESTIVALS: Mediterranean Film Festival Split Announces 2022 Competition

SPLIT: The 15th Mediterranean Film Festival Split ( FMFS ) will start on 16 June 2022 in the open-air cinema Bačvice with the world premiere of Kick and Scream, the debut feature by Nina Violić. A total of 72 films from 30 countries will be screened in the Zlatna Vrata cinema, at the Youth centre and for the first time at Gripe fort.

“We are proud to say that this is the first time when the festival is supported by the MEDIA sub-programme of the Creative Europe fund. We have a new programme Parangal for films outside of the Mediterranean region that we think are worth seeing. We will also present four regional festivals, a special programme for children and young adults, and the short programme in collaboration with the European Film Academy. We have also prepared screenplay, videogame and film dubbing workshops for film professionals”, announced Alen Munitić, the director of FMFS.

Especially popular with the audience is the Ješke programme, dedicated to Croatian short films. Authors of these films are competing for the biggest cash prize in Croatia given to a short film. The winner will receive 2,000 EUR / 15,000 HRK, while 670 EUR / 5,000 HRK will be given to the film that gets the most audience votes, and also to the author of the best screenplay.

The Mediterranean Film Festival Split is supported by Creative Europe, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the City of Split.

FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

A plein temps (France)

Directed by Eric Gravel

America Latina (Italy)

Directed by Damiano, Fabio D’Innocenzo

Silent Land / Cicha ziemia (Poland, Italy, Czech Republic)

Directed by Agnieszka Woszczynska

Produced by Lava films

Coproduced by Kino Produzioni, i/o post

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, EC1 Łódź – the City of Culture, Eurimages, MIC – Ministero della cultura Direzione generale Cinema ed audiovisivo, the Czech Film Fund

Rimini (Italy, France)

Directed by Ulrich Seidl

La vie me va bien (Morocco)

Directed by Al Hadi Ulad-Mohand

İki Şafak Arasında (Turkey)

Directed by Selman Nacar

Piggy / Cerdita (Spain)

Directed by Carlota Pereda

Huda's Salon (Palestine, Egypt)

Directed by Hany Abu-Assad

Kick and Scream / Baci se na pod (Croatia)

Directed by Nina Violić

Produced by Spiritus Movens

Coproduced by Terminal 3, MP filmska produkcija, Propeler film, Zagreb film, Antitalent

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre