FESTIVALS: My Sunny Maad Wins Animafest 2022

The jury of the Grand Competition Short Film awarded the Grand Prix to the Portuguese film Garbage Man / O homem do lixo directed by Laura Gonçalves.
The best film of the Croatian Film Competition was the short film 11 produced independently by Vuk Jevremović. He is also entitled to a financial award in the amount of 1,000 EUR awarded by the Croatian Film Directors’ Guild.
The combined jury of the Student Film Competition and the Croatian Film Competition decided to award the Dušan Vukotić Award for Best Student Film to the French/Taiwanese short film Butterfly Jam / La Confiture de papillons by Shih-Yen Huang.
The Zlatko Grgić Award for the best first film made outside an educational institution went to the short French/Israeli film Letter to a Pig by Tal Kantor.
The next edition of the Animafest Zagreb will be held from 5 to 10 June 2023.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Grand Competition Feature Films:
Grand Prix:
My Sunny Maad (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia)
Directed by Michaela Pavlátová
Produced by Negativ
Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, BFILM
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre, Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, CNC, Creative Europe – MEDIA
Special Mentions:
Dozens of Norths / Ikuta no kita (Japan, France)
Directed by Koji Yamamura
The Crossing / La traversée (France, Germany, Czech Republic)
Directed by Florence Miailhe
Produced by Les Films de l'arlequin, Balance Film GmbH, Maurfilm S.R.O., XBO Films
Supported by the CNC, FFA, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA
Grand Competition Short Films:
Grand Prix:
Garbage Man / O homem do lixo (Portugal)
Directed by Laura Gonçalves
Golden Zagreb Award for Creativity and Innovative Artistic Achievement:
Bestia (Chile)
Directed by Hugo Covarrubias
Zlatko Grgić Award for Best First Film Made Outside and Educational Institution:
Letter to a Pig (France, Israel)
Directed by Tal Kantor
Special Mentions:
Impossible Figures and Other Stories (Poland, Canada)
Directed by Marta Pajek
Thing / Ding (Germany)
Directed by Malte Stein
Swallow the Universe (France)
Directed by Nieto
Steakhouse (Slovenia, Germany, France)
Directed by Spela Cadez
Skinned / Écorchée (France)
Directed by Joachim Hérissé
Croatian Film Competition:
Best Film:
77
Directed by Vuk Jevremovic
Special Mention:
Letters from the Edge of the Forrest
Directed by Jelena Oroz
Produced by Bonobostudio
Special Mention for Best Croatian Minority Coproduction:
Love in Times of Coal Based Economy (Poland, Croatia)
Produced by Letko
Coproduced by Adriatic Animation
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Student Film Competition:
Dušan Vukotić Award for Best Film:
Butterfly Jam / La confiture de papillions (France, Taiwan)
Directed by Shih-Yen-Huang
Special Mentions:
Mom, What’s Up with the Dog? / Maman, il a quoi le chien? (France)
Directed by Lola Lefevre
The Immoral / L’immoral (France)
Directed by Ekin Koca
Films for Children Competition:
Best Film:
Piropiro (South Korea)
Directed by Miyoung Baek
Special Mention:
Franzy’s Soup Kitchen / La soupe de Franzy (France, Georgia)
Directed by Ana Chubinidze
VR Animation Competition:
Best Project:
Samsara (Taiwan)
Directed by Hsien-Chien Huang
Special Mention:
Marco & Polo Go Round (Canada, Belgium)
Directed by Benjamin Steiger Levine
Audience Award Mr. M. – Grand Competition Feature Film:
Crossing / La traversée (France, Germany, Czech Republic)
Directed by Florence Miailhe
Audience Award Mr. M. – Grand Competition Short Film:
Garbage Man / / O homem do lixo (Portugal)
Directed by Laura Goncalves