FESTIVALS: My Sunny Maad Wins Animafest 2022

ZAGREB: The Grand Prix of the World Festival of Animated Film - Animafest Zagreb 2022 (6-11 June 2022) went to the Czech/French/Slovak coproduction My Sunny Maad by Michaela Pavlátová.

The jury of the Grand Competition Short Film awarded the Grand Prix to the Portuguese film Garbage Man / O homem do lixo directed by Laura Gonçalves.

The best film of the Croatian Film Competition was the short film 11 produced independently by Vuk Jevremović. He is also entitled to a financial award in the amount of 1,000 EUR awarded by the Croatian Film Directors’ Guild.

The combined jury of the Student Film Competition and the Croatian Film Competition decided to award the Dušan Vukotić Award for Best Student Film to the French/Taiwanese short film Butterfly Jam / La Confiture de papillons by Shih-Yen Huang.

The Zlatko Grgić Award for the best first film made outside an educational institution went to the short French/Israeli film Letter to a Pig by Tal Kantor.

The next edition of the Animafest Zagreb will be held from 5 to 10 June 2023.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Competition Feature Films:

Grand Prix:

My Sunny Maad (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia)

Directed by Michaela Pavlátová

Produced by Negativ

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, BFILM

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre, Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, CNC, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Special Mentions:

Dozens of Norths / Ikuta no kita (Japan, France)

Directed by Koji Yamamura

The Crossing / La traversée (France, Germany, Czech Republic)

Directed by Florence Miailhe

Produced by Les Films de l'arlequin, Balance Film GmbH, Maurfilm S.R.O., XBO Films

Supported by the CNC, FFA, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA

Grand Competition Short Films:

Grand Prix:

Garbage Man / O homem do lixo (Portugal)

Directed by Laura Gonçalves

Golden Zagreb Award for Creativity and Innovative Artistic Achievement:

Bestia (Chile)

Directed by Hugo Covarrubias

Zlatko Grgić Award for Best First Film Made Outside and Educational Institution:

Letter to a Pig (France, Israel)

Directed by Tal Kantor

Special Mentions:

Impossible Figures and Other Stories (Poland, Canada)

Directed by Marta Pajek

Thing / Ding (Germany)

Directed by Malte Stein

Swallow the Universe (France)

Directed by Nieto

Steakhouse (Slovenia, Germany, France)

Directed by Spela Cadez

Skinned / Écorchée (France)

Directed by Joachim Hérissé

Croatian Film Competition:

Best Film:

77

Directed by Vuk Jevremovic

Special Mention:

Letters from the Edge of the Forrest

Directed by Jelena Oroz

Produced by Bonobostudio

Special Mention for Best Croatian Minority Coproduction:

Love in Times of Coal Based Economy (Poland, Croatia)

Produced by Letko

Coproduced by Adriatic Animation

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Student Film Competition:

Dušan Vukotić Award for Best Film:

Butterfly Jam / La confiture de papillions (France, Taiwan)

Directed by Shih-Yen-Huang

Special Mentions:

Mom, What’s Up with the Dog? / Maman, il a quoi le chien? (France)

Directed by Lola Lefevre

The Immoral / L’immoral (France)

Directed by Ekin Koca

Films for Children Competition:

Best Film:

Piropiro (South Korea)

Directed by Miyoung Baek

Special Mention:

Franzy’s Soup Kitchen / La soupe de Franzy (France, Georgia)

Directed by Ana Chubinidze

VR Animation Competition:

Best Project:

Samsara (Taiwan)

Directed by Hsien-Chien Huang

Special Mention:

Marco & Polo Go Round (Canada, Belgium)

Directed by Benjamin Steiger Levine

Audience Award Mr. M. – Grand Competition Feature Film:

Crossing / La traversée (France, Germany, Czech Republic)

Directed by Florence Miailhe

Audience Award Mr. M. – Grand Competition Short Film:

Garbage Man / / O homem do lixo (Portugal)

Directed by Laura Goncalves