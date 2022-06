ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ) has distributed 2.1 m EUR / 15.9 m HRK for the production of one feature film, four debut features, five long and three short documentaries, as well as six animated films. The announcement was made on 15 June 2022.

The biggest amount of 715,000 EUR / 5.5 m HRK went to Danilo Šerbedžija’s feature film Nešto jače od mene - Priča o Draženu Petroviću, produced by Kinoteka d.o.o.

One feature film in postproduction also received additional funding.

The results for project and development grants were also announced on 15 June 2022.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.