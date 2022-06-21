Mediterranean Film Festival Split Pitching Forum Announces Winners

SPLIT: The short fiction film project Alone / Sama by Filip Dizdar was awarded at the Pitching Forum organised within the Mediterranean Film Festival Split (FMFS) , taking place 16-25 June 2022.

From 13 to 17 June 2022, MEDIA Offices from Croatia and Austria in cooperation with the Mediterranean Film Festival Split (FMFS), held a workshop on developing and presenting projects for the international market, under the mentorship of the German film producer Roshanak Behesht Nedjad.

The workshop culminated with the Pitching Forum, where a committee consisting of Roshanak Behesht Nedjad, professor Dinko Božanić from UMAS and head of MEDIA Croatia Martina Petrović decided to award the amount of 1,350 EUR / 10,000 HRK to the short fiction film project Alone / Sama directed by Filip Dizdar.

Additional mentorship by Roshanak Behesht Nedjad was awarded to Croatian Ivana Marinić Kragić and her short fiction film Buleta.

FULL LIST OF PITCHED PROJECTS:

Alone / Sama (Croatia)

Directed by Filip Dizdar

Produced by Benjamin Noah Maričak

Buleta (Croatia)

Directed by Ivana Marinić Kragić

Produced by Ivana Marinić Kragić

Young Rich Man (Austria)

Directed by Alexander Lazarov

Abitanti (Austria)

Directed by Kerstin Neuwirth

After Us, Even the Flood (Austria)

Directed by Laurence Trottier