15-06-2022

FESTIVALS: Pula Film Festival 2022 Announces International Competition

    PULA: A total of 11 international titles, out of which six are Croatian minority coproductions, will be competing for Golden Arenas at the 69th Pula Film Festival international competition. This year the Pula Film Festival will be held 16 - 24 July 2022.

    The best films in the International Programme will be decided by a jury composed of story analyst and film consultant Christian Routh, Croatian director Jure Pavlović and Danish actress Danica Čurčić.

    LINEUP:

    Butterfly Vision / Bachennya metelyka (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
    Directed by Maksym Nakonechnyi
    Produced by Tabor Production
    Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
    Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund.

    Being Human Is Not So Bad / Biti čovjek nije loše (Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Dušan Kovačević
    Produced by Art & Popcorn, Terminal 3
    Coproduced by Contrast Studios, Cinnamon Films
    Supported by Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

    Heavens Above / Nebesa (Serbia, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Srđan Dragojević
    Produced by Delirium Films
    Coproduced by Ma.ja.de., Sektor Film, Forum Ljubljana, Studio Dim, Montenegro Max Film Kino, Novi film
    Supported by Film Center Montenegro (fccg.me), the Macedonian Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Center – HAVC, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, MDM Fund, ZDF/Arte

    Mimi (North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Darijan Pejovski
    Produced by Skopje Film Studio (North Macedonia)
    Coproduced by Maxima film, Gigglin Goat Production
    Supported by the Montenegro Film Centre, the Macedonian Film Agency

    How I Learned to Fly / Leto kada sam naučila da letim (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovakia)
    Directed by Radivoje Andrić
    Produced by Sense Production
    Coproduced by Kinorama, Art Fest, Silverart, Doli Media Studio
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film CenterSlovak Audiovisual FundEurimagesMEDIA Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network

    Burning Days / Kurak günler (Turkey, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, Croatia)
    Directed by Emin Alper
    Produced by Liman Film
    Coproduced by Zola Yapım, Gloria Films, Pola Pandora, Circe Films, Horsefly Productions, Četiri film d.o.o.
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey, CNC, the Dutch Film Fund, MOIN Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein Film Fund, the Greek Film Center (GFC), the Greek Public Radio and Television (ERT), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

    The Odd-job Men / Sis dies corrents (Spain)
    Directed by Neus Ballús

    Sun / Sonne (Austria)
    Directed by Kurdwin Ayub

    Miracle / Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)
    Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
    Produced by The East Company Productions
    Coproduced by Cineart TV, Tasse Film
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Let it be morning / Vayehi boker (Israel, France)
    Directed by Eran Kolirin

    Leave No Traces / Zeby nie bylo sladów (Poland, Czech Republic, France)
    Directed by Jan P. Matuszynski
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+ (https://pl.canalplus.com/), Background films, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

