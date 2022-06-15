FESTIVALS: Pula Film Festival 2022 Announces International Competition

PULA: A total of 11 international titles, out of which six are Croatian minority coproductions, will be competing for Golden Arenas at the 69th Pula Film Festival international competition. This year the Pula Film Festival will be held 16 - 24 July 2022.

The best films in the International Programme will be decided by a jury composed of story analyst and film consultant Christian Routh, Croatian director Jure Pavlović and Danish actress Danica Čurčić.

LINEUP:

Butterfly Vision / Bachennya metelyka (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)

Directed by Maksym Nakonechnyi

Produced by Tabor Production

Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production

Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund.

Being Human Is Not So Bad / Biti čovjek nije loše (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Dušan Kovačević

Produced by Art & Popcorn, Terminal 3

Coproduced by Contrast Studios, Cinnamon Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

Heavens Above / Nebesa (Serbia, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Srđan Dragojević

Produced by Delirium Films

Coproduced by Ma.ja.de., Sektor Film, Forum Ljubljana, Studio Dim, Montenegro Max Film Kino, Novi film

Supported by Film Center Montenegro (fccg.me), the Macedonian Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Center – HAVC, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, MDM Fund, ZDF/Arte

Mimi (North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro)

Directed by Darijan Pejovski

Produced by Skopje Film Studio (North Macedonia)

Coproduced by Maxima film, Gigglin Goat Production

Supported by the Montenegro Film Centre, the Macedonian Film Agency

How I Learned to Fly / Leto kada sam naučila da letim (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovakia)

Directed by Radivoje Andrić

Produced by Sense Production

Coproduced by Kinorama, Art Fest, Silverart, Doli Media Studio

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network

Burning Days / Kurak günler (Turkey, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, Croatia)

Directed by Emin Alper

Produced by Liman Film

Coproduced by Zola Yapım, Gloria Films, Pola Pandora, Circe Films, Horsefly Productions, Četiri film d.o.o.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey, CNC, the Dutch Film Fund, MOIN Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein Film Fund, the Greek Film Center (GFC), the Greek Public Radio and Television (ERT), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

The Odd-job Men / Sis dies corrents (Spain)

Directed by Neus Ballús

Sun / Sonne (Austria)

Directed by Kurdwin Ayub

Miracle / Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)

Directed by Bogdan George Apetri

Produced by The East Company Productions

Coproduced by Cineart TV, Tasse Film

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Let it be morning / Vayehi boker (Israel, France)

Directed by Eran Kolirin

Leave No Traces / Zeby nie bylo sladów (Poland, Czech Republic, France)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszynski

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+ (https://pl.canalplus.com/), Background films, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund