FESTIVALS: Pula Film Festival 2022 Announces International Competition

The best films in the International Programme will be decided by a jury composed of story analyst and film consultant Christian Routh, Croatian director Jure Pavlović and Danish actress Danica Čurčić.
LINEUP:
Butterfly Vision / Bachennya metelyka (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
Directed by Maksym Nakonechnyi
Produced by Tabor Production
Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund.
Being Human Is Not So Bad / Biti čovjek nije loše (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Dušan Kovačević
Produced by Art & Popcorn, Terminal 3
Coproduced by Contrast Studios, Cinnamon Films
Supported by Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)
Heavens Above / Nebesa (Serbia, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Srđan Dragojević
Produced by Delirium Films
Coproduced by Ma.ja.de., Sektor Film, Forum Ljubljana, Studio Dim, Montenegro Max Film Kino, Novi film
Supported by Film Center Montenegro (fccg.me), the Macedonian Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Center – HAVC, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, MDM Fund, ZDF/Arte
Mimi (North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro)
Directed by Darijan Pejovski
Produced by Skopje Film Studio (North Macedonia)
Coproduced by Maxima film, Gigglin Goat Production
Supported by the Montenegro Film Centre, the Macedonian Film Agency
How I Learned to Fly / Leto kada sam naučila da letim (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovakia)
Directed by Radivoje Andrić
Produced by Sense Production
Coproduced by Kinorama, Art Fest, Silverart, Doli Media Studio
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network
Burning Days / Kurak günler (Turkey, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, Croatia)
Directed by Emin Alper
Produced by Liman Film
Coproduced by Zola Yapım, Gloria Films, Pola Pandora, Circe Films, Horsefly Productions, Četiri film d.o.o.
Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey, CNC, the Dutch Film Fund, MOIN Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein Film Fund, the Greek Film Center (GFC), the Greek Public Radio and Television (ERT), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)
The Odd-job Men / Sis dies corrents (Spain)
Directed by Neus Ballús
Sun / Sonne (Austria)
Directed by Kurdwin Ayub
Miracle / Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)
Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
Produced by The East Company Productions
Coproduced by Cineart TV, Tasse Film
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Let it be morning / Vayehi boker (Israel, France)
Directed by Eran Kolirin
Leave No Traces / Zeby nie bylo sladów (Poland, Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Jan P. Matuszynski
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+ (https://pl.canalplus.com/), Background films, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund