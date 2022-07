ZAGREB: The first edition of the Zagreb Mountain Summer Film Festival is taking place 13 – 17 July 2022. The festival offers free open air film screenings, concerts and workshops.

The event takes place at the Nature Park Medvednica, initiated by Urban Entertainment and the Zagreb Tourist Board.

Among the films to be screened are Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile (2022), Craig Gillespie’s Cruella (2021) and Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep (2019).