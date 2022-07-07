PRODUCTION: Croatian Recircle Starts Production on Animated Series Nutz

ZAGREB: The Croatian animation studio Recircle has started producing its new animated series Nutz / Krceki, created and produced by Denis Alenti and sold internationally by England’s Meta Media.

Recircle’s previous animated series Mišo and Robin (2017) and Little Who Who / Huhu (2020), both created by Vjekoslav Zivkovic and Denis Alenti, have reached more than 70 territories and have been translated into 10 languages.

Nutz also features Vjekoslav Živković as co-director and chief animator, as well as Marija Ivšić as co-screenwriter.

Nutz is a series intended for a younger audience: pre-school children are expected to be entertained by silly adventures of the animal characters, while older children are encouraged to find creative solutions to the problems presented in the series, teaching them about the importance of repairing, recycling and upcycling.

In 2020, the series received development support of 60,000 EUR from the MEDIA Sub-programme, followed by a project development grant of 6,650 EUR / 50,000 HRK from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

In 2021, the Croatian Radiotelevision commissioned 13 episodes of the series for 171,000 EUR / 1.3 m HRK. The total budget of the series is around 250,000 EUR / 1.9 m HRK.

The production of the series started on 4 July 2022 and the release is expected in late 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Recircle (Croatia)

Credits:

Directors: Denis Alenti, Vjekoslav Živković

Scriptwriters: Denis Alenti, Marija Ivšić

Chief animator: Vjekoslav Živković

Composer: Zvonimir Mikšić

Voice actors: Petra Balekić, Luna Strmotić, Darko Vidačković, Antonio Klasić, Mislav Rotim, Zvonimir Čuk, Dario Bagarić, Valent Balun