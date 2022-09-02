02-09-2022

Cercamon Picks Up Juraj Lerotić’s Award Winning Debut Feature Safe Place

    Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić credit: Pipser

    ZAGREB: Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto, the first feature film by Croatian director Juraj Lerotić, has been acquired by Cercamon. The film is a Croatian coproduction produced in collaboration with Slovenia.

    Safe Place received the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the 28th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival (12-19 August 2022), where Lerotić was also presented with the award for best actor.

    The film had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival (3 -13 August 2022), where it won three prizes: a Leopard for best emerging director and best actor (Goran Marković), as well as the Swatch First Feature Award.

    Safe Place deals with a suicide attempt that creates a rift in the everyday life of a family. The source of the story is autobiographical, and it is addressed and highlighted by the fact that the writer/director plays himself.

    The film is produced by Croatia’s Pipser and coproduced by Croatia’s Zelena zraka in collaboration with Slovenia’s December.

