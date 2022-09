ZAGREB: The Uncle / Stric, David Kapac and Andrija Mardešić’s debut feature, has been acquired by Bendita Films.

The film starring Serbian actor Miki Manojlović received a Special Mention at the Karlovy Vary IFF 2022 in the Proxima section, Best Script award at the 69th Pula Film Festival 2022 and the Golden Mimosa Grand Prix at the 35th edition of the Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival 2022.

The film was produced by Eclectica (Croatia), coproduced by Sense Production (Serbia) and supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Fund, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian National Television (HRT).