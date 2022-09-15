FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Croatia Selects Safe Place as Oscar Candidate

ZAGREB: Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto, the first feature film by Juraj Lerotić, has been selected as Croatia’s candidate for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a Croatian coproduction produced in collaboration with Slovenia.

The film was selected from among nine titles by a 15-member committee appointed by the Filmmakers Association of Croatia (HDFD).

Safe Place received the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film in the 28th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival (12-19 August 2022), where Lerotić was also presented with the award for best actor.

The film had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival (3 -13 August 2022), where it won three prizes: a Leopard for best emerging director and best actor (Goran Marković), as well as the Swatch First Feature Award.

Safe Place deals with a suicide attempt that creates a rift in the everyday life of a family. The source of the story is autobiographical, and it is addressed and highlighted by the fact that the writer/director plays himself.

The film was produced by Croatia’s Pipser and coproduced by Croatia’s Zelena zraka in collaboration with Slovenia’s December. The project was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) and the Slovenian Film Centre. The project also won the Eurimages Development Award at the CineLink Co-production Market of the Sarajevo Film Festival.

Cercamon is handling the sales.

