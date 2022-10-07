FESTIVALS: Zagreb Film Festival 2022 Announces Industry Programme

The central event of the Industry programme will be the “Get to Know Your Neighbour!” event under the joint organisation of Creative Europe’s MEDIA Offices from Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia and Serbia, with a focus on cross-border cooperation in the Creative MEDIA 2021 - 2027 programme period. In cooperation with Italy’s Torino Film Lab & Green Film Lab, MEDIA Offices of Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia and Serbia, the event will also present ecologically sustainable practices in film production.

The industry programme also includes masterclasses by Paolo Sorrentino's editor Cristian Travaglioli and Danish-Croatian actor Zlatko Burić. Cristian Travaglioli's lecture will be moderated by the award-winning Croatian editors Vladimir Gojun and Tomislav Pavlic, who will also hold a five-day film trailer making workshop in cooperation with the newly founded Society of Croatian Film Editors and the Zagreb Academy of Dramatic Art.

In cooperation with the Society of Croatian Film Directors, the long-standing workshop My First Script will be held by Bosnian director Pjer Žalica and Croatia’s Antonio Nuić. In cooperation with the RE-ACT platform and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the lecture Rely on Marketing on the challenges of film marketing in the digital age will be held by the Italian experts Alessandro Gropplero and Christine Pelekani. Syrian multimedia artist Jack Gutmann will have a lecture on storytelling in video games as a way of coping with trauma, in cooperation with the Austrian Cultural Forum and the Zagreb Academy of Dramatic Art.

Additional workshops for young professionals will be held under the Industry Youth! umbrella, where they will be able to develop their short fiction films and present them to an international jury at a pitching event open to the public. Schoolchildren will learn how video games are made at the My First Video Game workshop, and film buffs aged 54+ will learn to write film reviews at the workshop focusing on films from the The Network of Festivals of the Adriatic Region.

The Zagreb Film Festival is financially supported by the City of Zagreb, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA and the Zagreb Tourist Board.