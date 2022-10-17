17-10-2022

FESTIVALS: Zagreb Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

    Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić credit: Pipser

    ZAGREB: Eleven titles by first or second time directors including Juraj Lerotić, Josip Žuvan, David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić and Dubravka Turić are running in the Feature Film Competition of the 20th edition of the Zagreb Film Festival (23 – 30 October 2022).

    The short film competition will present 10 short fiction films, while 11 Croatian short films are competing in the Checkers programme, which promotes aspiring authors who have not made their long film yet.

    After winning big in Sarajevo and Locarno, the debut feature Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto by Juraj Lerotić will open the festival.

    The Zagreb Film Festival will take place at the cinemas SC, Tuškanac and Kinoteka, at the Museum of Contemporary Art – MSU and Dokukino KIC, while a portion of its programme will also be available online on the kinoeuropa.hr and croatian.film platforms.

    The festival is financially supported by the City of Zagreb, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, and the Zagreb Tourist Board.

    FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

    Alcarràs (Spain, Italy)
    Directed by Carla Simon

    Carbide / Garbura (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Josip Žuvan
    Produced by Maxima film
    Coproduced by Biberche productions
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

    Close (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Lukas Dhont

    I Have Electric Dreams (Belgium, France, Costa Rica)
    Directed by Valentina Maurel

    Joyland (Pakistan)
    Directed by Saim Sadiq

    Klondike (Ukraine, Turkey)
    Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach
    Produced by Kedr Film

    Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Juraj Lerotić
    Produced by Pipser
    Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

    The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
    Directed by Colm Bairéad

    The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
    Produced by Eclectica
    Coproduced by Sense Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

    The Worst Ones (France)
    Directed by Lise Akoka, Romane Guere

    Traces (Croatia)
    Directed by Dubravka Turić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by Tremora, Corona
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

