FESTIVALS: Zagreb Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

ZAGREB: Eleven titles by first or second time directors including Juraj Lerotić, Josip Žuvan, David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić and Dubravka Turić are running in the Feature Film Competition of the 20th edition of the Zagreb Film Festival (23 – 30 October 2022).

The short film competition will present 10 short fiction films, while 11 Croatian short films are competing in the Checkers programme, which promotes aspiring authors who have not made their long film yet.

After winning big in Sarajevo and Locarno, the debut feature Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto by Juraj Lerotić will open the festival.

The Zagreb Film Festival will take place at the cinemas SC, Tuškanac and Kinoteka, at the Museum of Contemporary Art – MSU and Dokukino KIC, while a portion of its programme will also be available online on the kinoeuropa.hr and croatian.film platforms.

The festival is financially supported by the City of Zagreb, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, and the Zagreb Tourist Board.

FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

Alcarràs (Spain, Italy)

Directed by Carla Simon

Carbide / Garbura (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Josip Žuvan

Produced by Maxima film

Coproduced by Biberche productions

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

Close (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Lukas Dhont

I Have Electric Dreams (Belgium, France, Costa Rica)

Directed by Valentina Maurel

Joyland (Pakistan)

Directed by Saim Sadiq

Klondike (Ukraine, Turkey)

Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

Produced by Kedr Film

Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelena traka, December

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Directed by Colm Bairéad

The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Sense Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

The Worst Ones (France)

Directed by Lise Akoka, Romane Guere

Traces (Croatia)

Directed by Dubravka Turić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Tremora, Corona

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre