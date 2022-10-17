FESTIVALS: Zagreb Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

The short film competition will present 10 short fiction films, while 11 Croatian short films are competing in the Checkers programme, which promotes aspiring authors who have not made their long film yet.
After winning big in Sarajevo and Locarno, the debut feature Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto by Juraj Lerotić will open the festival.
The Zagreb Film Festival will take place at the cinemas SC, Tuškanac and Kinoteka, at the Museum of Contemporary Art – MSU and Dokukino KIC, while a portion of its programme will also be available online on the kinoeuropa.hr and croatian.film platforms.
The festival is financially supported by the City of Zagreb, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, and the Zagreb Tourist Board.
FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:
Alcarràs (Spain, Italy)
Directed by Carla Simon
Carbide / Garbura (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Josip Žuvan
Produced by Maxima film
Coproduced by Biberche productions
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia
Close (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Lukas Dhont
I Have Electric Dreams (Belgium, France, Costa Rica)
Directed by Valentina Maurel
Joyland (Pakistan)
Directed by Saim Sadiq
Klondike (Ukraine, Turkey)
Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach
Produced by Kedr Film
Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Directed by Colm Bairéad
The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
Produced by Eclectica
Coproduced by Sense Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia
The Worst Ones (France)
Directed by Lise Akoka, Romane Guere
Traces (Croatia)
Directed by Dubravka Turić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Tremora, Corona
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre