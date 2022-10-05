Croatian Audiovisual Centre Launches Campaign to Promote New Domestic Films

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre has launched the campaign “Discover Our New Film” at a high-profile industry event held at Kaptol Boutique Cinema in Zagreb on 3 October 2022. From the presented ten new Croatian films, which will be released in the next months, eight are debut features.

The goal of the campaign is to show the audience the variety of current new productions and to motivate them to choose the works that best suit their interests.

Seven of these ten films will be released by the end of 2022: Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić, produced by Croatia’s Pipser and coproduced by Croatia’s Zelena zraka in collaboration with Slovenia’s December, Garbura by Josip Žuvan, produced by Maxima film and coproduced by Serbia’s Biberche, The Uncle by Andrija Mardešić and David Kapac, produced by Croatia’s Eclectica and coproduced by Serbia’s Sense Production, Traces by Dubravka Turić, produced by Croatia’s Kinorama and coproduced by Serbia’s Corona, Illyricvm by Simon Bogojević Narath, produced by Croatia’s Kinorama, The Sixth Bus by Eduard Galić, produced by Croatia’s Missart, and The Cricket and the Antoinette by Luka Rukavina, produced by Croatia’s Diedra.

The beginning of 2023 will be marked by the domestic cinema releases of The Head of the Big Fish by Arsen Oremović, produced by Croatia’s Izazov 365, High on Life by Radislav Jovanov Gonzo, produced by Croatia’s Fade in, and Traces by Dubravka Turić, produced by Croatia’s Kinorama in coproduction with Romania’s microFILM.

The event hosted by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre also highlighted the festival feats of local productions. “Croatian films had over 300 festival screenings worldwide in 2021. Marko Dješka's short animated film All Those Sensations in My Belly was screened at 88 festivals and won 16 awards, and Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s debut feature Murina had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the prestigious Golden Camera, after which it was screened at 38 festivals, winning 10 more awards. In 2022 we've already had over 80 screenings at 56 festivals. The goal of this campaign is to motivate local audiences to see the variety of Croatian film that is already well known in the festival circles”, head of HAVC Chris Marcich said at the event.