ZAGREB: Croatian director, scriptwriter and set designer Lukas Nola died aged 59 on 29 October 2022, after a long struggle with cancer. He will be remembered as one of the most talented filmmakers who started filming in a war-torn Croatia during the 1990s.

His gritty art house films such as Hush (2013, produced by Kinorama) are among the most known titles of contemporary Croatian cinematography.

In 2018, Britain’s Channel 4 and Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT acquired his mini-series Guardian of the Castle, originally produced by Kinorama for the Croatian Radio and Television.

In mid-October 2021 he started filming the Croatian/Macedonian/Kosovan coproduction Escort, again produced by Kinorama, which remains unfinished.