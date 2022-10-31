FNE at Zagreb Film Festival 2022: List of Winners

ZAGREB: Pakistani feature film Joyland directed by Saim Sadiq won the Golden Pram Award at the 20th Zagreb Film Festival , held 23 - 30 October 2022. Croatian debut feature Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto by Juraj Lerotić received a Special Mention in the main competition dedicated to first and sophomore features.

That’s How the Summer Ended by Matjaž Ivanišin, a coproduction between Slovenia, Hungary and Italy, received the Golden Pram for best film in the international short film competition, while It’s Not Cold for the Mosquitoes by Josip Lukić and Klara Šovagović won the Golden Pram for best Croatian short film in the Checkers Competition.

The Zagreb Film Festival is financially supported by the City of Zagreb, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, and the Zagreb Tourist Board.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Golden Pram:

Joyland (Pakistan)

Directed by Saim Sadiq

Special Mention:

Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelena traka, December

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

International Short Film Competition:

Golden Pram:

That’s How the Summer Ended (Slovenia, Hungary, Italy)

Directed by Matjaž Ivanišin

Special Mention:

What Remains (Portugal)

Directed by Daniel Soares

Checkers Competition:

Golden Pram for Best Croatian Short Film:

It’s Not Cold for the Mosquitoes (Croatia)

Directed by Josip Lukić and Klara Šovagović

Special Mention:

ZOF (Croatia)

Directed by Rino Barbir