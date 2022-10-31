FNE at Zagreb Film Festival 2022: List of Winners

That’s How the Summer Ended by Matjaž Ivanišin, a coproduction between Slovenia, Hungary and Italy, received the Golden Pram for best film in the international short film competition, while It’s Not Cold for the Mosquitoes by Josip Lukić and Klara Šovagović won the Golden Pram for best Croatian short film in the Checkers Competition.
The Zagreb Film Festival is financially supported by the City of Zagreb, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, and the Zagreb Tourist Board.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Feature Film Competition:
Golden Pram:
Joyland (Pakistan)
Directed by Saim Sadiq
Special Mention:
Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre
International Short Film Competition:
Golden Pram:
That’s How the Summer Ended (Slovenia, Hungary, Italy)
Directed by Matjaž Ivanišin
Special Mention:
What Remains (Portugal)
Directed by Daniel Soares
Checkers Competition:
Golden Pram for Best Croatian Short Film:
It’s Not Cold for the Mosquitoes (Croatia)
Directed by Josip Lukić and Klara Šovagović
Special Mention:
ZOF (Croatia)
Directed by Rino Barbir