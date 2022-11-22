BOX OFFICE: The Sixth Bus Has Best Opening of Croatian Film in 2022

ZAGREB: War drama The Sixth Bus / Šesti autobus directed by Eduard Galić, produced by MissArt and distributed by Duplicato Media, had 18,141 admissions in its first weekend in Croatia, making it the best domestic opening in 2022. This is also the fourth best opening of a Croatian film of all-time.

The Sixth Bus is a poignant drama about the fall of Vukovar during the Croatian Homeland War in the 1990s, based on the true story of the bus that took the captured veterans and the wounded from the Vukovar Hospital, only to disappear without a trace. The feature film is based on testimonies collected over 10 years, as well as the court transcripts from Serbia, which are an integral part of the script.

The production of the film was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

Following its last week’s premiere in the Kaptol Boutique Cinema in Zagreb, The Sixth Bus can now be seen in more than 55 cinemas across Croatia.