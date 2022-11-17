Producer Danijel Pek Appointed as Artistic Director of Pula FF

ZAGREB: Producer Daniel Pek was chosen from among seven candidates as the new artistic director of the Pula Film Festival , Croatia’s biggest festival dedicated to national production and coproduction.

The applications were examined at the meeting of the Festival Council at the Croatian Ministry of Culture and Media on 15 November 2022, after which it was announced that the Minister Nina Obuljen Koržinek appointed the producer Daniel Pek to a four-year term.

Born in 1977, Danijel Pek studied production at the Academy of Dramatic Arts and political science at the Faculty of Political Sciences in Zagreb. He has worked as a journalist and editor in the radio and television. In recent years, he has established himself as a reputable film and TV producer, whose portfolio includes the Caméra d'or winner Murina by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, which premiered last year in Cannes and was produced by Antitalent (Croatia) and RT Features (Brazil), and coproduced by Spiritus Movens (Croatia), Sikelia Prods (USA), SPOK Films (Slovenia) and Staragara (Slovenia).

Established in 2007, Pek’s company Antitalent is involved in numerous coproductions and service productions of foreign films that are shot in Croatia. In November 2021, Pek became the president of the Croatian Association of Independent Producers.