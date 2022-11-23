FNE Film Meets Games: Croatian Game Saint Kotar Released on Consoles

ZAGREB: Croatian point-and-click adventure Saint Kotar was updated and released for the Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms on 22 November 2022. Saint Kotar was among the first games whose production was supported by the Croatian Ministry of Culture and Media , with 13,250 EUR / 100,000 HRK in 2021.

The game was originally released for Microsoft Windows on 28 October 2021, as well as Mac and Linux on 2 September 2022.

Developed by the Croatian independent studio Red Martyr Entertainment and published by the Dutch company Soedesco, the horror adventure allows the players to investigate the disappearance of their character’s relative in the occult-ridden town of Sveti Kotar, inspired by the scenery of the real-life Croatian mountain region Gorski Kotar.

"We're excited to see our very first title coming out on consoles! After the successful Kickstarter campaign, and so much hard work and love put into this title over the years, it's an incredible feeling to finally see it on all these major platforms”, producer and main author Marko Tominić said on behalf of the development team.

Marko Tominić is the director and screenwriter of Saint Kotar. His team includes programmers Luka Maljić, Dawud Albouz and Goran Vinković, artistis Mirko Ćalušić and Luka Stojanac, and composers Jurica Buljević and Borna Buljević.

Red Martyr Entertainment first started working on a free prologue to the main game Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask, which was released 18 June 2020.

The development of the main game was successfully funded through a Kickstarter campaign in 2020, when 1,163 backers collected a total of 50,178 EUR.