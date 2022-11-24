24-11-2022

Murina Received Three Nominations at Independent Spirit Awards

By
    Murina by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović Murina by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović photo: Mario Topić

    ZAGREB: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović's debut feature Murina scored three nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards. The film is nominated for Best First Feature, Best Breakthrough Performance (Gracija Filipović) and Best Cinematography (Hélène Louvart).

    The awards ceremony will take place on 4 March 2023.

    Murina was produced by Croatia’s Antitalent and Brazil’s RT Features, coproduced by Croatia’s Spiritus Movens, USA’s Sikelia Prods, Slovenia’s SPOK Films and Staragara. Kino Lorber is distributing the film in North America. It was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) and RTV Slovenia.

    Return to Seoul by Davy Chou, which received a nomination in the Best International Film category, was partly shot in Romania. This coproduction between South Korea, France and Belgium was serviced in Romania by Walkabout, a new Romanian production company founded by Diana Paroiu, who also is the executive producer of the film.

    Published in Croatia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE Film Meets Games: Croatian Game Saint Kotar Released on Consoles