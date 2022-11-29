Croatian Tina Hajon Appointed Programme Director of European Shooting Stars

ZAGREB: Croatian producer Tina Hajon has been appointed as Programme Director of European Shooting Stars, a project of the European Film Promotion ( EFP ). She is the first Croatian professional holding that position.

Tina Hajon launched her career in Italy, where she was born. She headed the national project of the digitalisation of Croatian independent cinemas for the Croatian Ministry of Culture and Media and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre. Currently, she heads the ReActing As a Star project, whose first edition took place in the framework of the second edition of the Kranj Actors Film Festival (KRAFFT), Slovenia, in June 2022.

European Shooting Stars jury members in 2022 are Polish director Jan Komasa, Dutch casting director Rebecca van Unen, Norwegian producer Maria Ekerhovd, Spanish actress and director Veronica Echegui and UK journalist and film critic Leo Barraclough. They will decide which of the 27 nominated acting talents will take part in the upcoming edition of the European Shooting Stars, which will be held 17 – 20 February 2023 at the Berlin International Film Festival.