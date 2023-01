ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre has distributed 2.3 m EUR for the production of 23 new Croatian films, including six feature films, three long documentaries, seven documentaries and six short animated films.

The biggest grant of 570,700 EUR has been awarded to the feature film Glavonja by Marina Andree Škop and Vanda Raýmanová, produced by PomPomFilm, followed by two first features: Eva after the Fall / Eva nakon pada directed by Lana Barić and produced by Propeler film, with 517,600 EUR, and Leave the Door Open / Ostavi vrata otvorena directed by Judita Gamulin and produced by Eclectica, with 477,800 EUR.

