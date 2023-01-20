PRODUCTION: Ivona Juka Shoots Period War Drama The Atmosphere

The Juka sisters are avoiding disclosing details about the film, but it is known that it will be dealing with an often overlooked and still divisive topic: the role of gay partisans in WWII, and subsequent difficulties they faced after Croatia was liberated from the Nazi regime.

Originally titled My Private War Criminal and set in the Croatian Homeland war in the 1990s, the project received 49,100 EUR / 3.7 m HRK from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre in March 2017, but the production was delayed until this year.

The Atmosphere is currently being filmed in Zagreb, in the nearby Zagorje region, and on the island of Krk.

The main cast includes Dado Ćosić, Emir Hadžihafizbegović, Anja Šovagović Despot, Voja Brajović and Držaen Čuček.

Production Information:

Producer:

4film (Croatia)

Anita Juka:

Credits:

Director: Ivona Juka

Screenwriter: Ivona Juka

DoP: Filip Kos

