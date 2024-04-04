PRODUCTION: Igor Jelinović Enters Postproduction with Croatian/Serbian Honey Bunny

ZAGREB: Igor Jelinović has entered prostproduction with his debut feature Honey Bunny / Koke, a Croatian/Serbian coproduction supported by the national film centres of both countries.

The film had 25 shooting days throughout February and March 2024 in Zagreb, Split and on Hvar Island, on which the majority of the plot is located.

Honey Bunny tells the story of Tonina (56), who, due to increased remorse about robbing her sister Tajana (48) of the valuable family house on the island of Hvar, tries in every way to take care of her nephew and buy at least some peace for her troubled conscience.

Snježana Sinovčič Šiškov, Aleksandra Janković, Stojan Matavulj, Leon Lučev, Anamarija Veselčić and Šimun Šitum are the main actors.

Rea Rajčić is producing through Croatia’s Eclectica in coproduction with Jelena Mitrović through Serbia’s Baš Čelik.

“Honey Bunny was the first feature film project that we embraced at Eclectica seven years ago because it represented the type of projects we want to deal with in the future. It is a Mediterranean family tragicomedy, based on an authentic character study. I am thrilled that director Jelinović and myself are now embarking on the second phase of the project, to finally present Honey Bunny to a wide festival and cinema audience”, producer Rea Rajčić told FNE.

The project was kick-started through a script workshop held by Romanian scriptwriter Răzvan Rădulescu in 2018, followed by the Goethe-Institut's First Films First programme in the same year. It won the best pitching award at Sofia Meetings in 2019, as well as a monetary jury prize and a script consulting MIDPOINT Award at connecting cottbus in 2020.

The total budget of the film is 550,000 EUR, including 18,600 EUR for development and 398,200 EUR for production awarded by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, 60,000 EUR from Film Center Serbia, and 29,900 EUR from Creative Europe’s MEDIA fund. An additional 41,700 EUR was secured through a pre-sale to the Croatian Radiotelevision.

Production Information:

Producer:

Eclectica (Croatia)

Rea Rajčić: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Baš Čelik (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Igor Jelinović

Scriptwriter: Igor Jelinović

DoP: Marko Jerbić

Editor: Tomislav Stojanović

Cast: Snježana Sinovčič Šiškov, Aleksandra Janković, Stojan Matavulj, Leon Lučev, Anamarija Veselčić, Šimun Šitum