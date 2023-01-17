PRODUCTION: Croatian Director Ivan Salaj Wraps Shooting New Feature Film

ZAGREB: The Croatian director Ivan Salaj wrapped shooting his feature film Women, Lunatics and a Few Good Queers / Žene, luđaci i malo dobrih pedera in Zagreb last week. Croatia’s Plavi mjesec is producing.

Based on the eponymous autobiographical book by the late Robert Roklicer, the film follows a writer who got fired, slept with four women, contracted two STDs and penis burns, became a father and a godfather, drove a friend to commit suicide and got knocked out, all within four drunken days.

Filip Detelić, Franjo Dijak, Živko Anočić, Ana Maras and Romina Tonković play the main characters.

In 2020, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre granted 16,000 EUR / 120.000 HRK for the script development of the project, followed by 525,350 EUR / 4 m HRK for the production of the film in 2021. Gordana Živković is producing through Plavi Mjesec.

The filming started on 24 November 2022 and was expected to be done by the end of 2022, but a COVID-19 infection among the crew delayed the process. In total, the film had 24 shooting days in various locations throughout the city of Zagreb.

Production Information:

Producer:

Plavi mjesec (Croatia)

Gordana Živković:

Credits:

Director: Ivan Salaj

Screenwriter: Ivan Salaj

DoP: Slobodan Trninić

Cast: Filip Detelić, Franjo Dijak, Živko Anočić, Ana Maras, Romina Tonković, Frano Mašković, Janko Popović Volarić, Anja Šovagović, Sanja Milardović, Dora Dimić Rakar