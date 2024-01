ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) will fund the production of six new video games with the total amount of 75,000 EUR, and the development of further 18 projects with the total amount of 174,084 EUR.

According to the HAVC, 55 projects were submitted to the project development subcategory by 55 applicants by the end of 2023, which represents a growth of 77% compared to 2022. The production subcategory reported 17 projects by 16 applicants, marking a 30% growth compared to 2022.

HAVC started supporting video games in 2021.

