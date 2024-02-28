German Fantasy Film Momo Starts Shooting in Pula

PULA: Germany’s Westside Filmproduktion GmbH and the Croatian service provider PAKT Media will be filming the fantasy film Momo directed by Christian Ditter from 26 February to 18 March 2024 at several locations in Pula.

According to PAKT media, 70% of the crew are Croatian film professionals, and the production is benefiting from the 25% cash rebate offered by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Croatia through the Filming in Croatia programme.

Based on the beloved children’s book by Michael Ende, Momo is a story about a barefoot girl with unkempt curls, who saves people from time thieves.

Pula’s Roman amphitheatre, which is managed by the Archaeological Museum of Istria, will stand in as the location of the girl’s unusual home at the edge of an unnamed city.

"The arrival of large film productions in Pula, as well as the promotion of our city as an excellent location for filming, is an important factor for the promotion of our heritage and Pula as an indispensable cultural destination. In addition, hosting such productions contributes to the local economy and the development of creative industries in the city" said Emina Popović-Sterpin, the head of the Administrative Department for Culture of the City of Pula.