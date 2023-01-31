Co-development Funding RE-ACT Announces 8th Edition's Winning Projects

ZAGREB: The co-development funding RE-ACT ( Regional Audiovisual Cooperation and Training ) announced the eight winning projects for 2022.

Forty applications were submitted and the winning projects received 10,000 EUR each, as usual.

RE-ACT Winning Projects for 2022:

Fear (Croatia)

Directed by Nina Violić

Produced by Terminal 3

Milk Cow (Croatia)

Directed by Miroslav Sikavica

Produced by Pipser Production

Eve’s Mother (Italy)

Directed by Stefania Rocca

Where Roses Do Not Bloom (Italy)

Directed by Marta Zaccaron

Sunset (Serbia)

Directed by Miloš Jaćimović

Produced by Film House Baš Čelik

When the Kids Sing the Hits (Serbia)

Directed by Mina Djukic

Produced by Sense Production

Beasts (Slovenia)

Directed by Maja Križnik

Produced by December

Lost Years (Slovenia)

Directed by Aron Horvath

Produced by Temporama