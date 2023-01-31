Co-development Funding RE-ACT Announces 8th Edition's Winning Projects

Forty applications were submitted and the winning projects received 10,000 EUR each, as usual.
RE-ACT Winning Projects for 2022:
Fear (Croatia)
Directed by Nina Violić
Produced by Terminal 3
Milk Cow (Croatia)
Directed by Miroslav Sikavica
Produced by Pipser Production
Eve’s Mother (Italy)
Directed by Stefania Rocca
Where Roses Do Not Bloom (Italy)
Directed by Marta Zaccaron
Sunset (Serbia)
Directed by Miloš Jaćimović
Produced by Film House Baš Čelik
When the Kids Sing the Hits (Serbia)
Directed by Mina Djukic
Produced by Sense Production
Beasts (Slovenia)
Directed by Maja Križnik
Produced by December
Lost Years (Slovenia)
Directed by Aron Horvath
Produced by Temporama