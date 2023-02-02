Searchlight Pictures Prepares to Shoot O’Dessa in Croatia

ZAGREB: Searchlight Pictures is in preproduction with the post-apocalyptic rock opera O'Dessa, written and directed by Geremy Jasper. The principal photography will start in Croatia in May 2023. The local company servicing the production has not yet been confirmed, as well as whether the project already applied for the incentives scheme.

The film coproduced by Michael Gottwald on behalf of USA’s Department of Motion Pictures, and Noah Stahl and Rodrigo Teixeira on behalf of Brazil’s RT Features will star Sadie Sink, praised for her recent performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. Sadie Sink will play a farm girl who needs to navigate through the post-apocalyptic urban scenery in order to recover a cherished family heirloom and save her lover's soul, often relying on song as a universal power.

Geremy Jasper and Jason Binnick, the creative pair behind the songs for Geremy Jasper’s successful first feature Patti Cake$, will be composing the score for the film.

Croatia offers a 25% cash rebate and an additional 5% for productions filming in regions with below average development, through the Filming in Croatia project of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.