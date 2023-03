ZAGREB: Croatian web and software agency Dwizards founded a new in-house studio, Today's Games, with the aim of entering the video game industry. Their first project will be ReSetna, a postapocalyptic 2.5D game for which they’ve already gathered 1.1 m EUR in private investment.

A ten-people team of animators, designers and developers will start the production in early April 2023. The game is expected to be launched in 2025. It will initially be available on PC, Playstation 5, Xbox and Nintendo platforms, and the mobile version will follow in 2026.

ReSetna falls into the metroidvania genre, which is regaining popularity in recent years.

Dwizards’ CEO Darijan Kosić and the project lead Ivan Jakubi are aiming to sell it in 500,000 – 700,000 copies.