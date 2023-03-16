GRANTS: Croatia Announces Minority Coproduction Grants

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) has granted 300,000 EUR for five minority coproductions. Out of the 43 applicants from 13 countries, 41 projects fulfilled all of the application criteria, and the artistic advisor Bojan Kanjera made the final decision.

Three of the supported projects are coming from Serbia: feature films In the Shadow of the Horns / U sjeni Rogova directed by Ognjen Glavonić and produced by Non-aligned Films (Serbia) in coproduction with Kinorama (Croatia), Sand Chronicles / Pješćana kronika directed by Living Pictures (Serbia) in coproduction with Gala Film (Bulgaria) and Interfilm (Croatia), and the long documentary And Now What and Then What / A šta sad, a šta tad? directed by Boris Mitić and produced by Dribbling pictures (Serbia) in coproduction with Anti-apsurd (Croatia).

The other two projects are Slovenian: debut feature Good Girl / Dobra djevojka by Urška Djukić, produced by Nosorogi (Slovenia) in coproduction with Izazov 365 (Croatia), and the short film Kismet directed by Žiga Virc and produced by Virc films (Slovenia) in coproduction with Nukleus film (Croatia).

HAVC also allocated 58,232 EUR for 47 international cooperation projects.

The grants were announced on 10 March 2023.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.