FESTIVALS: Forty Films Compete for Awards at 2023 ZagrebDox

    Producer Hrvoje Pukšec and festival director Nenad Puhovski presenting the programme Producer Hrvoje Pukšec and festival director Nenad Puhovski presenting the programme credit: ZagrebDox Pro

    ZAGREB: Twenty films are competing for the Big Stamp Award in the International Competition, and another 20 are vying in the Regional Competition at the 19th edition of the ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival, which will take place 26 March - 2 April 2023.

    During the eight festival days, the audience will have the opportunity to watch 116 documentaries in 12 programmes.

    In 2022, ZagrebDox became a nominating festival for the European Film Awards in the category of short documentary films.

    The festival is funded by the City of Zagreb and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

    INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

    A Robust Heart (Great Britain, USA, Argentina)
    Directed by Martín Benchimol

    Alis (Chile, Romania, Colombia)
    Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolás van Hemelryck

    All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (USA)
    Directed by Laura Poitras

    Anhell69 (France, Germany, Romania, Colombia)
    Directed by Theo Montoya

    Apolonia, Apolonia (Poland, Denmark)
    Directed by Lea Glob

    Aralkum (Germany, Uzbekistan)
    Directed by Mila Zhluktenko, Daniel Asadi Faezi

    Memória (Brazil, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal)
    Directed by Welket Bungué

    Dream’s Gate / Darvazeye royaha (France, Iran, Norway)
    Directed by Negin Ahmadi

    Dry Ground Burning / Mato Seco Em Chamas (Brazil, Portugal)
    Directed by Joana Pimenta, Adirley Queirós

    Eastern Front / Shidniy Front (Ukraine, USA, Latvia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko

    Haulout (Great Britain)
    Directed by Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev

    Hidden Letters (Germany, USA, China, Norway)
    Directed by Violet Du Feng

    Ice under His Feet (Germany, Georgia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Kirill Nenashev

    Manifesto (Russia)
    Directed by Angie Vinchito

    Mountain Flesh (Switzerland)
    Directed by Valentina Shasivari

    Neighbourhood Abdi / Buurman Abdi (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Douwe Dijkstra

    Rojek (Canada)
    Directed by Zaynê Akyol

    Subtotals / Majmouan (Poland, Germany, Iran, Romania)
    Directed by Mohammadreza Farzad

    The Hamlet Syndrome / Syndrom Hamleta (Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowski

    Wild Wounded Animals / Sårede vilde dyr (Denmark)
    Directed by Jakob Pagel Andersen

    REGIONAL COMPETITION:

    Balls / Lopte (Serbia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Gorana Jovanović

    Between Revolutions (Iran, Croatia, Romania, Qatar)
    Directed by Vlad Petri

    Deserters / Dezerteri (Croatia)
    Directed by Damir Markovina

    Osam poglavlja (Croatia)
    Directed by Tonći Gaćina, Tiha K. Gudac, Jasmina Beširević, Anja Koprivšek, Petar Vukičević, Dalija Dozet, Judita Gamulin, Katarina Lukec

    enemies 86 (Croatia)
    Directed by Josipa Krčelić

    Hope Hotel Phantom (USA, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Bojan Stojčić

    Horror Vacui (Croatia)
    Directed by Boris Poljak

    Knin – Zadar (Croatia)
    Directed by Melita Vrsaljko

    Lina (Croatia)
    Directed by Jasmina Beširević

    Matter Out of Place (Austria)
    Directed by Nikolaus Geyrhalter

    Mother's Milk (Serbia)
    Directed by Isaac Knights-Washbourn

    Non-Aligned: Scenes from Labudović Reels / Dosje Labudović: Nesvrstani (France, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Qatar)
    Directed by Mila Turajlić

    Paying a Visit to Fortuna / Fortuna vendégei (Hungary, Croatia)
    Directed by Mátyás Kálmán

    Ribs / Rebra (Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Portugal)
    Directed by Farah Hasanbegović

    Scenes with My Father / Scènes met mijn vader (the Netherlands, Croatia)
    Directed by Biserka Šuran

    The Adventures of Gigi the Law / Gigi la legge (France, Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Alessandro Comodin

    The Investigator (Croatia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Viktor Portel

    The Love Room / Ljubovnata Soba (North Macedonia)
    Directed by Suzana Dinevski

    The Silence of the Banana Trees (Hungary, Belgium, Albania, Portugal)
    Directed by Eneos Çarka

    Thicket / Šumica (Croatia)
    Directed by David Gašo

