FESTIVALS: Forty Films Compete for Awards at 2023 ZagrebDox

During the eight festival days, the audience will have the opportunity to watch 116 documentaries in 12 programmes.
In 2022, ZagrebDox became a nominating festival for the European Film Awards in the category of short documentary films.
The festival is funded by the City of Zagreb and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:
A Robust Heart (Great Britain, USA, Argentina)
Directed by Martín Benchimol
Alis (Chile, Romania, Colombia)
Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolás van Hemelryck
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (USA)
Directed by Laura Poitras
Anhell69 (France, Germany, Romania, Colombia)
Directed by Theo Montoya
Apolonia, Apolonia (Poland, Denmark)
Directed by Lea Glob
Aralkum (Germany, Uzbekistan)
Directed by Mila Zhluktenko, Daniel Asadi Faezi
Memória (Brazil, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal)
Directed by Welket Bungué
Dream’s Gate / Darvazeye royaha (France, Iran, Norway)
Directed by Negin Ahmadi
Dry Ground Burning / Mato Seco Em Chamas (Brazil, Portugal)
Directed by Joana Pimenta, Adirley Queirós
Eastern Front / Shidniy Front (Ukraine, USA, Latvia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko
Haulout (Great Britain)
Directed by Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev
Hidden Letters (Germany, USA, China, Norway)
Directed by Violet Du Feng
Ice under His Feet (Germany, Georgia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Kirill Nenashev
Manifesto (Russia)
Directed by Angie Vinchito
Mountain Flesh (Switzerland)
Directed by Valentina Shasivari
Neighbourhood Abdi / Buurman Abdi (the Netherlands)
Directed by Douwe Dijkstra
Rojek (Canada)
Directed by Zaynê Akyol
Subtotals / Majmouan (Poland, Germany, Iran, Romania)
Directed by Mohammadreza Farzad
The Hamlet Syndrome / Syndrom Hamleta (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowski
Wild Wounded Animals / Sårede vilde dyr (Denmark)
Directed by Jakob Pagel Andersen
REGIONAL COMPETITION:
Balls / Lopte (Serbia, Slovenia)
Directed by Gorana Jovanović
Between Revolutions (Iran, Croatia, Romania, Qatar)
Directed by Vlad Petri
Deserters / Dezerteri (Croatia)
Directed by Damir Markovina
Osam poglavlja (Croatia)
Directed by Tonći Gaćina, Tiha K. Gudac, Jasmina Beširević, Anja Koprivšek, Petar Vukičević, Dalija Dozet, Judita Gamulin, Katarina Lukec
enemies 86 (Croatia)
Directed by Josipa Krčelić
Hope Hotel Phantom (USA, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Bojan Stojčić
Horror Vacui (Croatia)
Directed by Boris Poljak
Knin – Zadar (Croatia)
Directed by Melita Vrsaljko
Lina (Croatia)
Directed by Jasmina Beširević
Matter Out of Place (Austria)
Directed by Nikolaus Geyrhalter
Mother's Milk (Serbia)
Directed by Isaac Knights-Washbourn
Non-Aligned: Scenes from Labudović Reels / Dosje Labudović: Nesvrstani (France, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Qatar)
Directed by Mila Turajlić
Paying a Visit to Fortuna / Fortuna vendégei (Hungary, Croatia)
Directed by Mátyás Kálmán
Ribs / Rebra (Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Portugal)
Directed by Farah Hasanbegović
Scenes with My Father / Scènes met mijn vader (the Netherlands, Croatia)
Directed by Biserka Šuran
The Adventures of Gigi the Law / Gigi la legge (France, Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Alessandro Comodin
The Investigator (Croatia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Viktor Portel
The Love Room / Ljubovnata Soba (North Macedonia)
Directed by Suzana Dinevski
The Silence of the Banana Trees (Hungary, Belgium, Albania, Portugal)
Directed by Eneos Çarka
Thicket / Šumica (Croatia)
Directed by David Gašo