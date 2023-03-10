FESTIVALS: Forty Films Compete for Awards at 2023 ZagrebDox

Producer Hrvoje Pukšec and festival director Nenad Puhovski presenting the programme

ZAGREB: Twenty films are competing for the Big Stamp Award in the International Competition, and another 20 are vying in the Regional Competition at the 19th edition of the ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival , which will take place 26 March - 2 April 2023.

During the eight festival days, the audience will have the opportunity to watch 116 documentaries in 12 programmes.

In 2022, ZagrebDox became a nominating festival for the European Film Awards in the category of short documentary films.

The festival is funded by the City of Zagreb and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

A Robust Heart (Great Britain, USA, Argentina)

Directed by Martín Benchimol

Alis (Chile, Romania, Colombia)

Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolás van Hemelryck

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (USA)

Directed by Laura Poitras

Anhell69 (France, Germany, Romania, Colombia)

Directed by Theo Montoya

Apolonia, Apolonia (Poland, Denmark)

Directed by Lea Glob

Aralkum (Germany, Uzbekistan)

Directed by Mila Zhluktenko, Daniel Asadi Faezi

Memória (Brazil, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal)

Directed by Welket Bungué

Dream’s Gate / Darvazeye royaha (France, Iran, Norway)

Directed by Negin Ahmadi

Dry Ground Burning / Mato Seco Em Chamas (Brazil, Portugal)

Directed by Joana Pimenta, Adirley Queirós

Eastern Front / Shidniy Front (Ukraine, USA, Latvia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko

Haulout (Great Britain)

Directed by Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev

Hidden Letters (Germany, USA, China, Norway)

Directed by Violet Du Feng

Ice under His Feet (Germany, Georgia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Kirill Nenashev

Manifesto (Russia)

Directed by Angie Vinchito

Mountain Flesh (Switzerland)

Directed by Valentina Shasivari

Neighbourhood Abdi / Buurman Abdi (the Netherlands)

Directed by Douwe Dijkstra

Rojek (Canada)

Directed by Zaynê Akyol

Subtotals / Majmouan (Poland, Germany, Iran, Romania)

Directed by Mohammadreza Farzad

The Hamlet Syndrome / Syndrom Hamleta (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowski

Wild Wounded Animals / Sårede vilde dyr (Denmark)

Directed by Jakob Pagel Andersen

REGIONAL COMPETITION:

Balls / Lopte (Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Gorana Jovanović

Between Revolutions (Iran, Croatia, Romania, Qatar)

Directed by Vlad Petri

Deserters / Dezerteri (Croatia)

Directed by Damir Markovina

Osam poglavlja (Croatia)

Directed by Tonći Gaćina, Tiha K. Gudac, Jasmina Beširević, Anja Koprivšek, Petar Vukičević, Dalija Dozet, Judita Gamulin, Katarina Lukec

enemies 86 (Croatia)

Directed by Josipa Krčelić

Hope Hotel Phantom (USA, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Bojan Stojčić

Horror Vacui (Croatia)

Directed by Boris Poljak

Knin – Zadar (Croatia)

Directed by Melita Vrsaljko

Lina (Croatia)

Directed by Jasmina Beširević

Matter Out of Place (Austria)

Directed by Nikolaus Geyrhalter

Mother's Milk (Serbia)

Directed by Isaac Knights-Washbourn

Non-Aligned: Scenes from Labudović Reels / Dosje Labudović: Nesvrstani (France, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Qatar)

Directed by Mila Turajlić

Paying a Visit to Fortuna / Fortuna vendégei (Hungary, Croatia)

Directed by Mátyás Kálmán

Ribs / Rebra (Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Portugal)

Directed by Farah Hasanbegović

Scenes with My Father / Scènes met mijn vader (the Netherlands, Croatia)

Directed by Biserka Šuran

The Adventures of Gigi the Law / Gigi la legge (France, Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Alessandro Comodin

The Investigator (Croatia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Viktor Portel

The Love Room / Ljubovnata Soba (North Macedonia)

Directed by Suzana Dinevski

The Silence of the Banana Trees (Hungary, Belgium, Albania, Portugal)

Directed by Eneos Çarka

Thicket / Šumica (Croatia)

Directed by David Gašo