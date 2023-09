ZAGREB: Five minority coproductions will be co-financed by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) in the total amount of 160,000 EUR, based on the third round of this year’s Public Call for Minority Coproductions.

The call received 50 applications, out of which 49 projects were considered by the artistic advisor Bojan Kanjera. As in the previous deadlines, most applicants had the main producer in Serbia (13), followed by Slovenia (6), Bosnia and Herzegovina (6) and North Macedonia (5).

The grants were announced on 15 September 2023.

