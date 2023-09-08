FNE Oscar Watch 2024: Croatia Selects Traces as Oscar Candidate

ZAGREB: The Croatian/Lithuanian/Serbian coproduction Traces / Tragovi directed by Dubravka Turić has been selected as Croatia’s candidate for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The selection was made by a committee appointed by the Filmmakers’ Association of Croatia.

Dubravka Turić’s debut feature had its world premiere at the Warsaw Film Festival in 2022.

The film was produced by Kinorama and coproduced by Tremora and Corona, with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, HRT and Creative Europe – MEDIA.

The shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category will be announced on 21 December 2023, the nominees will be known on 23 January 2024 and the 96th Academy Awards will be held on 10 March 2024.