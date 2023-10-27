Croatian and Czech/Vietnamese Directors Selected for 46th Résidence of Festival de Cannes

PARIS: Croatian director Andrea Slaviček and Czech/Vietnamese director Diana Cam Van Nguyen are among the five female directors and one male director taking part in the 46th Résidence of the Festival de Cannes in Paris from 1 October 2023 to 15 February 2024.

All the six selected directors will be present at next year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival (14 – 25 May 2024).

