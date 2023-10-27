27-10-2023

Croatian and Czech/Vietnamese Directors Selected for 46th Résidence of Festival de Cannes

By
    MELTSE VAN COILLIE © Harm Dens - DIANA CAM VAN NGUYEN © David Tichacek - ZHAO HAO © Yeo Seung Jin - GESSICA GÉNÉUS © Jean Marie Gigon - ANDREA SLAVIČEK © Nina Duredevic – ASMAE EL MOUDIR © Ammar Abd Rabbo MELTSE VAN COILLIE © Harm Dens - DIANA CAM VAN NGUYEN © David Tichacek - ZHAO HAO © Yeo Seung Jin - GESSICA GÉNÉUS © Jean Marie Gigon - ANDREA SLAVIČEK © Nina Duredevic – ASMAE EL MOUDIR © Ammar Abd Rabbo source: Cannes FF

    PARIS: Croatian director Andrea Slaviček and Czech/Vietnamese director Diana Cam Van Nguyen are among the five female directors and one male director taking part in the 46th Résidence of the Festival de Cannes in Paris from 1 October 2023 to 15 February 2024.

    All the six selected directors will be present at next year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival (14 – 25 May 2024).

    Click HERE to see the list of directors selected for the 46th Résidence of the Festival de Cannes.

    Published in Croatia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« PRODUCTION: Danis Tanović Wraps Shooting After the Summer