SPLIT: Branko Karabatić, the founder and director of the Split Film Festival , died last week from the consequences of a stroke he had at the end of this year’s edition of the festival (12 – 21 October 2023).

Born in 1943, Branko Karabatić directed dozens of amateur short films produced by the Kino Club Split in the period from 1973 to 1985, followed by several professionally produced shorts and one feature film, Einstein's Biggest Mistake, produced by Fab Mar in 2006.

Since 1996, he was the director of the International Festival of New Film / Split Film Festival, Croatia’s first international festival dedicated to non-mainstream, radical and subversive auteur film.