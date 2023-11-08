PRODUCTION: Dutch Lemming Film Preps Croatian Minority Coproduction

ZAGREB: The filming of The Wolf, the Fox & the Leopard written and directed by David Verbeek, and produced by Lemming film (the Netherlands) in coproduction with Deal Productions (Luxemburg), Feline Films (Ireland), Nukleus film (Croatia) and Flash Forward Entertainment (Taiwan), is set to start in Croatia in mid-November 2023.

The Wolf, the Fox & the Leopard is a dystopian story about Isa, who has been found living amongst the wolves. She is brought back to a medical centre only to be kidnapped by a couple of extremists in order to build a new, purer world. The film is a story about strength, faith, and the ability to create an alternate reality.

The filming will last for 15 days and will include 108 film workers, of whom 80 are Croatian tax residents. The cast has not been disclosed yet.

The filmmakers have applied for the incentives of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, through the Filming in Croatia programme.

