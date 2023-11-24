TV Beats Co-Financing Market and NEM Zagreb to Present 2024 Series Co-production Development Awards

STRASBOURG: TV Beats Co-Financing Market – Industry@Tallinn (Estonia) and NEM Zagreb are among the four series co-production markets selected by the Council of Europe to present the 2024 Series Co-production Development Awards.

The other two coproduction markets are Conecta Fiction & Entertainment (Spain) and Cinekid (the Netherlands).

Chosen by a panel of independent experts, the four coproduction markets will present the awards worth 50,000 EUR each.

This initiative is part of a new three-year Pilot Programme for Series Co-production launched by the Council of Europe, and aimed at strengthening independent producers and fostering new relationships to produce high quality series made as international coproductions.

Markets taking place in countries participating in the pilot programme are eligible for the presentation of the new awards. Projects in development, which may be fiction, documentary or animation series, must be presented within the framework of the coproduction market selected by independent producers based in a Eurimages member state.

A key criterion is the intention to involve at least one other independent production company from another Eurimages Member State in the future development and production of the series.

