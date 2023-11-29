29-11-2023

NEM Zagreb Announces Finalists of Best TV Series in CEE Region

    NEM Zagreb Announces Finalists of Best TV Series in CEE Region credit: NEM

    ZAGREB: NEM Zagreb has announced the finalists in the new competition for Best Drama TV series from the CEE region. Out of the 29 applicant projects, 12 made it to the finals.

    The announcement of the top three projects will take place on 6 December, while the winner will be announced at the 2023 NEM Awards ceremony taking place in Zagreb on 7 December 2023.

    According to NEM, all finalists will have strong PR support and exposure before and at the event, as well as throughout 2024, since the top three finalists additionally get to attend NEM Dubrovnik 2024, and the winner also gets to present their project at one of NEM Zagreb’s partner events in Europe.

    Best Drama TV Series Finalists from CEE Region:

    Fairyland: Age of Temptations (Hungary, Slovakia)
    Directed by Tibor Bánóczki and Sarolta Szabó
    Produced by Salto Films for Media Services and Support Trust Fund
    Coproduced by Artichoke
    Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI)

    Moth Hunting (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Rogalski
    Produced by Akson Studio for TVP

    Octopus (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan Pachl
    Produced by the Czech Television

    South Wind – On Edge (Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Miloš Avramović
    Produced by Archangel Studios and Režim Beograd for the Serbian Radiotelevision
    Coproduced by Telefilm
    Supported by Film Center SerbiaTelekom Srbija, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Spy/Master (Romania, Hungary)
    Directed by Christopher Smith
    Produced by Proton Cinema, Mobra Films for HBO Europe

    The Cases of Inspector Vrenko 2 (Slovenia)
    Directed by Slobodan Maksimović and Boris Jurjašević
    Produced by RTV Slovenia

    The Highlands (Croatia)
    Directed by Mladen Dizdar, Aldo Tardozzi and Radislav Jovanov Gonzo
    Produced by Antitalent for the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT)
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    The King (Hungary)
    Directed by Dániel Richárd Kovács
    Produced by Unio Film for RTL Hungary

    The Silence 2 (Croatia)
    Directed by Dalibor Matanić
    Produced by Drugi plan for the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT)
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    The Uninvited Guests (Latvia)
    Directed by Vladislav Kovalyov
    Produced by Tet SIA

    Troll Farm (Lithuania)
    Directed by Ernestas Jankauskas
    Produced by Dansu Films
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Television and RadioTelia Lietuva

    Vera (Serbia)
    Directed by Nedeljko Kovačić
    Produced by GFC for the Radiotelevision of Serbia (RTS)

