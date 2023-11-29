NEM Zagreb Announces Finalists of Best TV Series in CEE Region

The announcement of the top three projects will take place on 6 December, while the winner will be announced at the 2023 NEM Awards ceremony taking place in Zagreb on 7 December 2023.
According to NEM, all finalists will have strong PR support and exposure before and at the event, as well as throughout 2024, since the top three finalists additionally get to attend NEM Dubrovnik 2024, and the winner also gets to present their project at one of NEM Zagreb’s partner events in Europe.
Best Drama TV Series Finalists from CEE Region:
Fairyland: Age of Temptations (Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Tibor Bánóczki and Sarolta Szabó
Produced by Salto Films for Media Services and Support Trust Fund
Coproduced by Artichoke
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI)
Moth Hunting (Poland)
Directed by Michał Rogalski
Produced by Akson Studio for TVP
Octopus (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan Pachl
Produced by the Czech Television
South Wind – On Edge (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Miloš Avramović
Produced by Archangel Studios and Režim Beograd for the Serbian Radiotelevision
Coproduced by Telefilm
Supported by Film Center Serbia, Telekom Srbija, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Spy/Master (Romania, Hungary)
Directed by Christopher Smith
Produced by Proton Cinema, Mobra Films for HBO Europe
The Cases of Inspector Vrenko 2 (Slovenia)
Directed by Slobodan Maksimović and Boris Jurjašević
Produced by RTV Slovenia
The Highlands (Croatia)
Directed by Mladen Dizdar, Aldo Tardozzi and Radislav Jovanov Gonzo
Produced by Antitalent for the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT)
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
The King (Hungary)
Directed by Dániel Richárd Kovács
Produced by Unio Film for RTL Hungary
The Silence 2 (Croatia)
Directed by Dalibor Matanić
Produced by Drugi plan for the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT)
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
The Uninvited Guests (Latvia)
Directed by Vladislav Kovalyov
Produced by Tet SIA
Troll Farm (Lithuania)
Directed by Ernestas Jankauskas
Produced by Dansu Films
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Television and Radio, Telia Lietuva
Vera (Serbia)
Directed by Nedeljko Kovačić
Produced by GFC for the Radiotelevision of Serbia (RTS)