NEM Zagreb Announces Finalists of Best TV Series in CEE Region

ZAGREB: NEM Zagreb has announced the finalists in the new competition for Best Drama TV series from the CEE region. Out of the 29 applicant projects, 12 made it to the finals.

The announcement of the top three projects will take place on 6 December, while the winner will be announced at the 2023 NEM Awards ceremony taking place in Zagreb on 7 December 2023.

According to NEM, all finalists will have strong PR support and exposure before and at the event, as well as throughout 2024, since the top three finalists additionally get to attend NEM Dubrovnik 2024, and the winner also gets to present their project at one of NEM Zagreb’s partner events in Europe.

Best Drama TV Series Finalists from CEE Region:

Fairyland: Age of Temptations (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Tibor Bánóczki and Sarolta Szabó

Produced by Salto Films for Media Services and Support Trust Fund

Coproduced by Artichoke

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI)

Moth Hunting (Poland)

Directed by Michał Rogalski

Produced by Akson Studio for TVP

Octopus (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan Pachl

Produced by the Czech Television

South Wind – On Edge (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Miloš Avramović

Produced by Archangel Studios and Režim Beograd for the Serbian Radiotelevision

Coproduced by Telefilm

Supported by Film Center Serbia, Telekom Srbija, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Spy/Master (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Christopher Smith

Produced by Proton Cinema, Mobra Films for HBO Europe

The Cases of Inspector Vrenko 2 (Slovenia)

Directed by Slobodan Maksimović and Boris Jurjašević

Produced by RTV Slovenia

The Highlands (Croatia)

Directed by Mladen Dizdar, Aldo Tardozzi and Radislav Jovanov Gonzo

Produced by Antitalent for the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT)

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

The King (Hungary)

Directed by Dániel Richárd Kovács

Produced by Unio Film for RTL Hungary

The Silence 2 (Croatia)

Directed by Dalibor Matanić

Produced by Drugi plan for the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT)

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

The Uninvited Guests (Latvia)

Directed by Vladislav Kovalyov

Produced by Tet SIA

Troll Farm (Lithuania)

Directed by Ernestas Jankauskas

Produced by Dansu Films

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Television and Radio, Telia Lietuva

Vera (Serbia)

Directed by Nedeljko Kovačić

Produced by GFC for the Radiotelevision of Serbia (RTS)